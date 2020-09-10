Town’s Christmas light switch-on replaced with festive market
PUBLISHED: 06:42 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 10 September 2020
A Norfolk town’s traditional Christmas light switch-on is set to be replaced by a festive market due to coronavirus.
Swaffham Town Council has decided to replace its festive light switch-on event with a Christmas market due to social distancing measures.
The usual event would contain a mixture of stalls, a funfair, santa’s grotto and entertainment including the countdown to the light switch on.
The council also agreed to reduce the price stallholders would pay to set up at the market.
A spokesperson for STC said: “Anything that encourages people to come together should be omitted.
“We would usually have a switch-on, santas grotto and other entertainment, as these will not be happening alongside the market it only seems fair to reduce the price.”
The market usually has between 30 and 35 stalls including anything from crafts to food.
