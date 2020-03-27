Search

Advanced search

Older people struggling to get food amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 27 March 2020

Older people are struggling to get food. Pictures: ARCHANT

Older people are struggling to get food. Pictures: ARCHANT

Archant

Almost two thirds of older people are struggling to get enough food to meet their daily needs during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey suggests.

The charity Independent Age said 64pc of 489 adults over the age of 65 were unable to buy enough food, while 60pc struggled to get household supplies.

The poll, carried out by Opinium between March 20 and 24, also found that 58pc reported struggling to purchase enough toilet paper, while nearly a third (31pc) had difficulty getting medicine and healthcare supplies.

Around 29pc of those struggling to get supplies said they were having difficulties getting basic toiletries such as soap and shampoo.

Supermarkets are limiting the number of customers allowed into their stores at any one time in a bid to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Tape on the floor to mark appropriate distances between people, restrictions on certain items and protective screens around check-outs are now normal.

Last week, there were scenes of shoppers queuing outside many of Norfolk’s supermarkets as early as 6am in the morning, reports of panic-buying and empty shelves across the county.

You may also want to watch:

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Independent Age, said: “Older people, particularly those aged over 70, are at higher risk from Covid-19, so the levels of anxiety being experienced are certainly very understandable.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to reach out to our older friends, family and neighbours - a simple phone call can make a remarkable difference in lifting someone’s mood and getting them through the day.

“We’re very concerned to see that nearly two in three people are struggling to get their day-to-day essentials.

“It’s essential that people heed the advice that is being given by supermarkets and the Government, and think about others when they’re doing their grocery shopping - including respecting special shopping hours or delivery windows for older and vulnerable people.”

The survey also found that more than two thirds of those polled felt anxious or worried about the impact of coronavirus.

Some 12pc said they had heard or been on the receiving end of negative language about older people in relation to Covid-19, while 14pc said they had been affected financially by the crisis.

The survey comes as letters are being sent to every home in Norfolk to get vulnerable people to seek the help they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letters urge those people to make themselves known and also ask for volunteers, who can help get food and medicines to vulnerable people, to register.

Volunteers can register via the Voluntary Norfolk website at www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk

MORE: Firefighters agree to deliver food amid coronavirus pandemic

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24