Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Funding for Sure Start centres and animal grazing ensured by council funding

PUBLISHED: 12:03 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 August 2019

Bug hunting on a Norfolk Wildlife Trust sure start session. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Bug hunting on a Norfolk Wildlife Trust sure start session. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Archant

Sure Start centres and more focus on supporting conservation grazing are to come from North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) chosen charity of the year.

Children's author Jess French at a Norfolk Wildlife Trust sure start session. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife TrustChildren's author Jess French at a Norfolk Wildlife Trust sure start session. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

The Chairman of NNDC, Dr Clive Stockton, has invited Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) to be his Charity of the Year, with money raised supporting conservation grazing and family learning.

Funds raised by the council will be used in two key areas of NWT's work across Norfolk including, to support conservation grazing with rare native breeds and to extend engagement with young children in Sure Start centres.

Dr Stockton said: "Involving children at an early age gives them a life-long appreciation of the importance of nature and wildlife and how we can all relate positively to the natural round around us.

"At a time when we are becoming more aware of the importance of the natural environment, it is particularly relevant that we make every effort to involve the next generation and those to come."

North Norfolk District Council's Bagot goats. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife TrustNorth Norfolk District Council's Bagot goats. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

You may also want to watch:

Conservation grazing with cattle, sheep and ponies protects important areas for wildlife, without regular grazing many rare and fragile habitats would be at risk of being overwhelmed by more dominant plants.

NNDC has already shown its own commitment to conservation grazing through the Bagot goat herd, 15 of which are on long-term loan to NWT in the Brecks.

Chief executive of NWT, Pamela Abbott said: "The Trust's flagship nature reserve at Cley and Salthouse Marshes forms a key part of the iconic north Norfolk landscape and this funding will make a real difference to wildlife habitats and the very young and their families across the county."

NWT's Sure Start with Nature project introduced children to the natural world at the very start of their lives.

The 2018-19 pilot was run in partnership with Sure Start Children's Centres in Great Yarmouth, Thetford and Corpusty, and included monthly indoor and outdoor nature-focused activities.

Funds from NNDC would contribute to a continuing the work and, with more funding, establishing a bigger project in Norfolk from next year to help families learn about nature and wildlife together, and embrace the natural world.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louis Thompson joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Louis Thompson has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists