Support for Norfolk's vulnerable children to get share of £84m government boost

Vulnerable children in Norfolk are set to benefit from a share of £84m of government funding for a landmark project to improve support for those at risk.

The No Wrong Door scheme, which combines residential and foster care in specialist hubs, will provide young people in or at risk of coming into care with key workers, mental health services, speech and language therapists and police officers.

The project, which began in North Yorkshire and reduced the numbers of children coming into care, is set to be launched in Norfolk next year, after the Department for Education (DfE) announced the county was one of 15 areas included in a rollout.

It followed a successful bid for the funding by Norfolk County Council (NCC), and is part of the DfE's national Strengthening Families and Protecting Children programme, a government programme to address numbers of children in or at risk of care.

The programme will see three projects - No Wrong Door; Family Valued, launched in Leeds; and Family Safeguarding, launched in Hertfordshire - expanded to councils across the UK.

No Wrong Door schemes will launch in Redcar and Cleveland, Rochdale, Norfolk, Leicester, and Warrington, while the expansion of Family Valued will see projects begin in Newcastle, Warwickshire, Coventry, Sefton and Solihull.

And Family Safeguarding will be rolled out to Lancashire, Telford and Wrekin, Walsall, Swindon and Wandsworth.

Darlington, Cambridgeshire and Middlesbrough were chosen in April to deliver the projects.

Cllr John Fisher, county council children's services cabinet member, said: "This is great news for Norfolk and will build on other exciting projects that are making a difference to young people in our county - like new accommodation for care leavers, our family therapy service and our work to recruit more foster carers.

"Being a teenager isn't easy for anyone but for those that have experienced family breakdown, come into care, or are have social or emotional difficulties, it can be particularly challenging.

"That's why we are investing in extra support for young people, looking at what works in other areas of the country and bidding for any extra resources to improve the lives of Norfolk's children."

A DfE spokesperson was unable to confirm how much government funding Norfolk would receive as part of the scheme.