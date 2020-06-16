Search

Advanced search

‘It looks like a verruca’ - Man sets up petition for removal of sunken houseboat

PUBLISHED: 16:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 16 June 2020

Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.

Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.

Archant

A man frustrated with the dilapidated state of a houseboat that sunk almost two years ago has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove the vessel.

The houseboat sank in November 2018 in Sutton Broad, a branch of the River Ant, and has not been removed. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.The houseboat sank in November 2018 in Sutton Broad, a branch of the River Ant, and has not been removed. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.

The blue-and-white boat went down in November, 2018, in Sutton Broad, a branch of the River Ant, near a confluence with another branch of the river which leads to Stalham.

At the time the authority said they did not know how the vessel sank and it would be the owner’s responsibility to recover and repair it.

More than a year and a half later, the boat is still there - and Miles Weston, 49, who lives in a boat on the Broads, is at his “wit’s end”.

“Since 2018 the boat has remained there, festering, and is slowly breaking up,” he said.

Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.Miles Weston, 49, has set up a petition urging the Broads Authority to remove a sunken houseboat from the banks of the River Ant. Picture: Courtesy of Miles Weston.

“The roof nearly came off during Storm Ciara. At any time it could end up floating down the river and it would be an environmental and navigation hazard.”

A spokesperson said the Broads Authority is monitoring the boat but that it is “not a hazard to navigation”.

“The boat has a concrete hull which makes it more difficult to raise with costs estimated at £8,000 but also makes it less likely to break up and there is no evidence of pollution,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Weston, who has been boating in the area for six years, insisted the vessel is “blocking navigation”.

“It’s a spot people use for mooring and wild fishing,” he said.

His petition - which so far has almost 200 signatures - is an attempt to raise awareness of what he calls “a blot on the landscape”.

You may also want to watch:

“This boat doesn’t belong there, it’s a place of natural beauty. It has basically been fly-tipped there. It looks like a verruca.”

The Broads Authority said it has removed three wrecks and dealt with more than six abandoned or sunken vessels so far this year.

“This eats into the navigation budget funded by other toll-payers which is why we look to get those responsible to deal with them. It is possible for the relevant land owner to get a boat removed but consideration has to be given if the costs are likely to be recovered from the boat owner.

“Our offers of financial assistance and practical resources have not yet been taken up. It is possible that the Broads Authority may be able to use its dredging rig to remove the vessel but we would only do this if it is possible without disrupting our already full schedule of works,” the spokesperson said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Holiday firms see surge in staycation bookings but confusion remains

California Cliffs, Yarmouth, Parkdean Resorts. Pic: Parkdean Resorts
Drive 24