CCTV installed in town centre to curb anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 08:52 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 17 October 2019

Bungay town centre. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Bungay town centre. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A town council have celebrated the installation of the first phase of CCTV throughout Bungay town centre.

Bungay Town Council welcomed their new mayor, Sue Collins.Picture: ArchantBungay Town Council welcomed their new mayor, Sue Collins.Picture: Archant

On September 11, the council received the green-light to install 13 security cameras over three intervals in an effort to curb anti-social behaviour in the town.

Now, the first phase of the installation is complete and the cameras will be "functioning" from Friday, October 18.

Bungay mayor Sue Collins said: "It is brilliant. I think it has been a long haul - there has been all sorts of planning and it has been quite costly because of the necessary application."

The planning application, which was put forward by Bungay Town Council, originally faced difficulties due to the town centre being a conservation area, with the vast majority of buildings being Grade II listed.

At the time, Bungay's town clerk Jeremy Burton said the process was lengthy as it had to go through multiple stages and needed to be done "carefully with considerations".

Following the installation, Mrs Collins said the success of security cameras is attributed to the "hard work and determination" from certain councillors and the town clerk.

She said: "We are really, really pleased it is going to be functioning on Friday."

The mayor said the cameras are "generally welcomed" by members of the community as a method prevent anti-social behaviour, as well as two speed indicator devices (SIDS), which have been placed throughout the town to deter speeding drivers.

She said: "CCTV does not replace the police of course, but this is a way we can help provide some protection as well as preventative aspects. They provide evidence of who are the culprits.

"We know the majority of the town welcome it."

Once operating, the CCTV images will be sent to the town council offices in Broad Street in Bungay and will be made available for the police to view.

The cameras are expected to cost £14,000 and will be installed around the Buttercross, Old Market, Broad Street, and Trinity Street, along with additional cameras in along St Mary's Street, Earsham Street and Lower Olland Street.

