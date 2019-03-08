Bungay welcomes new mayor following a 'tough' but 'transformative' year

Bungay Town Council welcomed their new mayor, Sue Collins.

There was a roar of support from Bungay Town Council as they welcomed their new mayor, Sue Collins.

Mayor of Bungay, Sue Collin picture with deputy mayor, Bob Prior.

The former deputy mayor of the town gleamed as the official robes were draped over her shoulders.

Mrs Collins was welcomed into her new role on Thursday, May 16. In the meeting, Cllr Bob Prior was also elected as deputy mayor.

The new town mayor thanked her fellow councillors for their unwavering support following a tough but "transformative year" in Bungay.

She said: "I think one of the things that we are looking to do is go forward.

Bungay Town Council.

"From where we are and how we got how we are, most people would agree 2018 was a transformative year. We achieved premises, a full-time clerk, an assistant and also a groundsman.

"We have a staff team to work alongside us and with us in a partnership. That has enabled us to do much more than before we had those changes," she said.

Throughout her year in the role, Mrs Collins will be backing the Fisher Theatre's campaign to help pay the debts of the historic theatre, the completion of CCTV within the town, installing charging points as well as analysing the data from the Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) placed throughout the town.

She said: "When I joined the council in 2014, I was one of the councillors that initiated the start of the neighbour plan.

"We are on schedule to complete it so I will be pleased if we can get that done when I am in office, which would be nice to that completed in my term."

The councillor commended the cohesion within the town's council, saying: "The thing that strikes me most and why so many of us are here again for the next term of office, is how we work together - that there was an improvement on the way we regarded, respected and supported one another."

She said Mick Lincoln was an excellent mayor, who was a "very cool head" and "a safe pair of hands".

"He will be a tough act to follow but I shall do my best," she said.