Old farm buildings to be transformed into swimming pool and fitness studio

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Disused former agricultural buildings are to be turned into a new leisure facility after development plans were approved.

A proposal to transform redundant barns at Place Farm, off Old Bury Road in Stuston, near Diss, was submitted to Mid Suffolk Council back in December.

The application outlined an intention to create a swimming pool and fitness studio with accompanying sports amenities in an existing storage barn and adjacent outbuildings.

Planning documents added that facilities would eventually be used by the "wider community" and the council has now granted permission for the conversion to take place.

As part of the development, 10 parking spaces would be provided in addition to the existing 27 at the site, taking the total to 37.

Parts of the farm are already used to accommodate Roots Activities, an activities centre for children, and Peacock Montessori Nursery, set up in 1999 and used by young children aged six months to five years.