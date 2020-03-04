Search

Advanced search

Old farm buildings to be transformed into swimming pool and fitness studio

PUBLISHED: 14:18 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 04 March 2020

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Redundant farm buildings in Stuston, near Diss, are to be transformed into a swimming pool and fitness studio. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Disused former agricultural buildings are to be turned into a new leisure facility after development plans were approved.

A proposal to transform redundant barns at Place Farm, off Old Bury Road in Stuston, near Diss, was submitted to Mid Suffolk Council back in December.

You may also want to watch:

The application outlined an intention to create a swimming pool and fitness studio with accompanying sports amenities in an existing storage barn and adjacent outbuildings.

Planning documents added that facilities would eventually be used by the "wider community" and the council has now granted permission for the conversion to take place.

As part of the development, 10 parking spaces would be provided in addition to the existing 27 at the site, taking the total to 37.

Parts of the farm are already used to accommodate Roots Activities, an activities centre for children, and Peacock Montessori Nursery, set up in 1999 and used by young children aged six months to five years.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24