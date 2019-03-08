Video

Norfolk protests planned against parliament suspension

Kayden, 11, waves an EU flag and Union Jack in front of a line of police officers outside Downing Street, London, to demonstrate against Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily closing down the Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Protestors will take to the streets this evening to show their opposition to the prorogation of parliament.

Prime minister Boris Johnson - through three Conservative members of the Privy Council - yesterday (Wednesday) asked the Queen for permission to suspend parliament.

Mr Johnson said the suspension was because he did not want to wait until after Brexit "before getting on with our plans to take this country forward".

But others believe it is a ploy to stop MPs blocking a no-deal exit from the EU.

The announcement sparked protests across the country, a petition with more than a million signatures, and a legal challenge.

And on Thursday protestors in Norwich will try and make their voice heard.

Norfolk for Europe will hold a demonstration outside City Hall, in Norwich, from 5pm to 7pm on August 29.

In an email inviting people along Norfolk for Europe said: "You probably share the widespread outrage at the high-handed way in which Johnson's prorogation seems designed to enable him to evade parliamentary scrutiny at this crucial time in our national history.

"You will have seen on the news the demonstrations that broke out around the country following the announcement. We shall be holding our own in Norwich tomorrow (Thursday) evening, 5 to 7pm. If you possibly can, please come and join us.

"Let's make it clear that this prime minister's barefaced coup is unacceptable EVERYWHERE, even in the parts of the country he may have thought were safe for him."

Writing on the event's Facebook page, supporters bolstered the caused.

John Cowan said: "Democracy in the UK yesterday moved from A&E to ICU. We can bring back English democracy from the dead but time is not long to do it."

An event is also planned for King's Lynn on Saturday, from 11am to 1pm, in the High Street.