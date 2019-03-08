Video

Road closed as stop the coup protest attracts hundreds in Norwich

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

Hundreds of people gathered outside Norwich's City Hall on Thursday to protest against the prorogation of parliament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The demonstration, organised by Norfolk for Europe, was put together in about 24 hours but both leave and remain voters came together to make what they said was the case for democracy.

Rob Colwell, chairman of Norfolk for Europe, said: "I was completely shocked [to hear Boris Johnson had announced parliament was to be suspended]. And it is outrageous that Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with proroguing parliament and preventing our elected MPs from having a say. There are so many people here who have said this is the first time they have ever come on a rally, there are people from all ages and backgrounds."

Mr Colwell said he had also spoken to leave voters at the protest, who although voted the opposite to those in Norfolk for Europe, felt that democracy should be more important.

Police closed the road outside City Hall as protestors spilled onto the street chanting "stop the coup" and signs demanded: "Save our democracy, parliament must sit."

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Speeches were heard from Karen Davis, Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich North, Labour city councillor Matthew Fulton-McAlister, Mr Colwell, and Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett.

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

You may also want to watch: