Search

Advanced search

Video

Road closed as stop the coup protest attracts hundreds in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:22 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:30 29 August 2019

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Geraldine Scott

Hundreds of people gathered outside Norwich's City Hall on Thursday to protest against the prorogation of parliament.

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The demonstration, organised by Norfolk for Europe, was put together in about 24 hours but both leave and remain voters came together to make what they said was the case for democracy.

Rob Colwell, chairman of Norfolk for Europe, said: "I was completely shocked [to hear Boris Johnson had announced parliament was to be suspended]. And it is outrageous that Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with proroguing parliament and preventing our elected MPs from having a say. There are so many people here who have said this is the first time they have ever come on a rally, there are people from all ages and backgrounds."

Mr Colwell said he had also spoken to leave voters at the protest, who although voted the opposite to those in Norfolk for Europe, felt that democracy should be more important.

Police closed the road outside City Hall as protestors spilled onto the street chanting "stop the coup" and signs demanded: "Save our democracy, parliament must sit."

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Speeches were heard from Karen Davis, Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for Norwich North, Labour city councillor Matthew Fulton-McAlister, Mr Colwell, and Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett.

The Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine ScottThe Stop the Coup protest outside Norwich City Hall against the prorogation of parliament. Photo: Geraldine Scott

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Norwich City trio set for England U21 call-ups

Todd Cantwell is set for his first England U21 call-up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies after A149 crash

A man has died after a crash in Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists