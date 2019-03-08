Search

Advanced search

Salt being stockpiled for gritting roads as county braces itself for winter

PUBLISHED: 10:49 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 01 November 2019

A digger loading a gritter in one of Norfolk’s salt domes. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

A digger loading a gritter in one of Norfolk's salt domes. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Some 16,000 tonnes of salt has been stockpiled in Norfolk to help gritting teams keep the county's roads clear this winter.

Norfolk county councillor Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Norfolk county councillor Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

The county's gritters have already been out for their first run of the season - treating roads in the west of the county on Monday, October 28.

Last winter saw 13,600 tonnes of specially formulated salt spread over the council's 49 gritting routes, which includes all A-class and B-class roads and some C-class roads.

Each run covers 2,200 miles of road and takes three hours to complete.

That was down on the 25,000 tonnes which were used over the previous winter, when the Beast from the East brought heavy snowfall across the county and meant gritters had to go out 113 times.

While 16,000 tonnes is stocked through a long-term contract with supplier Compass Minerals, Norfolk County Council says that will be replenished .

The salt used to treat roads works by reducing the freezing point of water on the surface.

You may also want to watch:

However, bosses at Norfolk County Council say even when roads are treated there is no guarantee they will be completely clear of ice or snow.

For example, in severe cold weather (below approximately minus seven degrees Celsius) even salt will not prevent the roads from icing over.

A change means this year, the gritting will be done by Norse Highways, on behalf of the county council, although decisions on mobilising crews will still be taken at County Hall.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "The recent move of the day to day highway maintenance operations, including gritting, to Norse Highways, will see some efficiency savings made, but for Norfolk's roads this winter it will be business as usual.

"The fleet of gritter trucks and the dedicated crews are prepped and ready to grit roads and clear any snow as and when needed.

"I'd urge everyone to take care when roads are cold and wet over the coming months - it's very important to always drive to arrive, so please do make sure you drive to the road conditions at all times."

Gritting the A47 and A11 is not the responsibility of Norfolk County Council.

They are treated by Highways England.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police`

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Man found dead in churchyard was intoxicated when he died, inquest told

Police at St Marys Church in Diss after a man was was found dead in the church yard. Picture: Simon Parkin

Grandmother found with ‘warehouse’ of stolen goods fighting to keep ‘sentimental’ items

Christine Carriage
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists