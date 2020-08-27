Search

Advanced search

Norfolk contractor urges end to cash scandal that is ‘costing lives’

PUBLISHED: 08:25 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 27 August 2020

A Norfolk contractor affected by the loan charge scandal is urging the chancellor to see sense and back plans for a settlement to the issue, which he says is still costing lives. Photo: PA WIRE

A Norfolk contractor affected by the loan charge scandal is urging the chancellor to see sense and back plans for a settlement to the issue, which he says is still costing lives. Photo: PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

A Norfolk contractor affected by the loan charge scandal is urging the chancellor to “see sense” and back plans for a settlement to the issue, which he says is “still costing lives”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during a visit to Peak Scientific in Glasgow, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Andy BuchananChancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during a visit to Peak Scientific in Glasgow, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Andy Buchanan

Campaigners fighting tax changes, which it is feared could leave thousands at risk of financial ruin and mental health problems, have called on the government to reach a settlement.

Activists battling the loan charge - a retroactive tax measure intended to recoup Treasury losses from a legal scheme which saw contractors paid by third-parties - have urged Her Majesties Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to reach settlement with those liable and bring in a six month delay.

The loan charge all-party parliamentary group (APPG) said the offer was “reasonable” and said doing nothing would risk “bankruptcy, homelessness, breakdown and suicide”.

READ MORE: Warnings of ‘devastating’ bankruptcy and mental health concerns over HMRC loan charge introduction

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Stefan RousseauChancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Stefan Rousseau

Tim, a Norfolk contractor affected by the loan charge, said he backed moves for a settlement.

“It seems like the first sensible approach,” he said. “Hopefully the chancellor will see sense and try and push this through. It will save a lot of money for HMRC as well.”

He added: “Someone got a letter saying they were going to get locksmiths to get access to their house to start reclaiming debt. You can’t imagine what that’s like for people. It’s still costing lives.

“You would pay 10pc of all outstanding and everyone can get on with their lives. It’s something you can pay rather than people having to lose their house.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Q&A: What is a recession and what does it mean for you?

The move would see people pay 10pc of what HMRC says it is owed and the APPG have also called for a delay period for voluntary settlements, until January 2021.

The group has claimed payment terms are “vindictive” and “far harsher” than those imposed on people guilty of fraud and theft.

Sir Mike Penning, Conservative APPG co-chair, said: “We urge the Government and HMRC to do the right thing and announce a delay and genuine fair settlement.”

While Sir Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat co-chair, said: “Current settlement terms are simply unpayable for most people so produces no money and only prolongs misery for the taxpayer.”

And Ruth Cadbury, Labour co-chair, added: “The scandal is not going to go away as a political issue or as a serious mental health crisis. Doing nothing will mean individuals are at risk of bankruptcy, homelessness, breakdown and suicide.”

A government spokesman said: “The loan charge was introduced to tackle disguised remuneration tax avoidance schemes. It is the view of HMRC that loans made through these schemes have always been taxable. The government will continue to tackle this and other forms of tax avoidance vigorously.

“HMRC has to be fair to all taxpayers, and this includes those who have already settled with HMRC or have never used tax avoidance schemes in the first place. They will only settle for an amount that is consistent with the law.

“The government has already extended the deadline for individuals affected by the loan charge to submit their 2018-19 self-assessment tax return to September 30, 2020.”

READ MORE: Warnings of ‘devastating’ bankruptcy and mental health concerns over HMRC loan charge introduction

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s famous tree brought back from jeopardy after health boost

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett