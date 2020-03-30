Video

‘Stay home and save lives’ - coastal MPs back police chief’s message

Norfolk's Costal MPs - James Wild, Duncan Baker and Brandon Lewis - have urged the public to respect the message of the county�s chief of police and called for people to �stay home, protect the NHS and save lives�. Picture: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey Archant 2020

Norfolk’s coastal MPs have urged the public to respect the message of the county’s chief of police and called for people to “stay home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

Simon Bailey, chief constable, issued a stark warning on Friday night that people needed to stay indoors, or risk lives being lost.

And he was backed by public health director, Dr Louise Smith, who advised: “People must not gather in groups.

“Avoid meeting with people you don’t live with to help us break the chain and beat this virus.”

And now their message has been echoed by three of the county’s coastal MPs, who have called for people to respect the guidance on limiting non-essential travel and staying close to home.

Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party, has held his seat in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Brandon Lewis, Conservative Party, has held his seat in Great Yarmouth at the 2019 General Election. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, James Wild, North West Norfolk MP and Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP, thanked everyone “making such a concerted effort to adhere to the advice to stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives”.

They said: “We strongly support the urgent message from chief constable, Simon Bailey, to stay at home to stop the spread of the disease. Please stay local, use open space near to your home and do not travel unnecessarily.

“We are writing as Norfolk coastal MPs whose constituencies are most affected by the issues raised in the message.

Conservative candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray Conservative candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

“The spirit in which we make this plea is to protect our most vulnerable and not place additional pressure on our community services at this time of exceptional circumstances.”

They added: “Our police are doing an incredible job, upholding the government’s non-essential travel guidance but in recent days it is noticeable that the temptation to move about and travel further is happening more often. We have had many reports of people making longer non-essential trips to the beach or other picturesque spots to exercise.”

The MPs urged people to:

• Support police, and remember non-essential travel is prohibited,

• Ask themselves if trips were essential as Easter approaches, and to continue to respect the guidance and resist the temptation to travel to the coast,

• And to respect and support one another and avoid resorting to “abuse or confrontation”.

They added: “Once this crisis is over, we can all once again enjoy our spectacular coastline and countryside and warmly welcome everyone to come and enjoy all that our county has to offer.”

