More than 100 jobs on the way as plans for 'eyesore' former shoe factory are approved

The former Start-rite shoe factory site on Mousehold Lane in Norwich. Picture: Google Google

The site of a former shoe factory on the edge of Norwich which has been vacant for 15 years is finally going to be put to use - creating more than 100 jobs in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell The land, which is located next door to Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, has been vacant since 2004 when the factory closed. Photo: Luke Powell

Boudica Developments' vision for the former Start-rite shoe factory on Mousehold Lane was unveiled in November 2018, more than a decade after the site closed down.

The plans proposed a 79-bed care home and 42 supported living homes, which would be operated by Magnum Care and National Care Group respectively.

The land, which is next door to Rishi Indian restaurant, has been vacant since 2004, when the factory closed.

However, 15 years later it is finally going to be put to use, with Norwich City Council officers using delegated authority to approve the scheme.

Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro Artistic impression of the Mousehold Lane care home. Picture: Lanpro

The proposals will provide 79 en suite bedrooms for residential and nursing care, including elements of dementia care.

You may also want to watch:

The two-storey development will also include lounge and dining facilities on each floor, a hair salon and a cinema for residents of the home.

The 42 assisted living units are proposed to provide support for people with learning disabilities - with Norfolk County Council having been involved in the design.

Planning papers submitted with the application indicate that once the facility is up and running it will create more than 100 jobs - 76 full-time positions and 34 part time.

Marcus Allington, of Boudica Developments said: "We are absolutely delighted to have the approval - it feels like it has been a long time coming.

"We have worked hard to come up with a scheme that will benefit the community and ticks all the boxes and are now hoping we will be able to make a start at the end of the year - if not before."

Paul Kendrick, city councillor for the Catton Grove ward, said: "I think this will prove a very valuable asset for the city - we have a growing elderly population so there is a need.

"At the moment, the site is a real eyesore and can be difficult to bring brownfield sites back into use, so this is positive development."