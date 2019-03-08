Search

Advanced search

Work continues on new Starbucks drive-through

PUBLISHED: 12:36 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 November 2019

An artists impression of the drive-through Starbucks coffee shop, which is being built on part the Asda store car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Dovetail Architects Ltd

An artists impression of the drive-through Starbucks coffee shop, which is being built on part the Asda store car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Dovetail Architects Ltd

Archant

Work is continuing on the construction of a drive-through Starbucks coffee shop on part of a supermarket's car park.

The start of construction at the end of July on the new Starbucks drive-through at ASDA in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesThe start of construction at the end of July on the new Starbucks drive-through at ASDA in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

With development of a new drive-through outlet of the coffee giant, located on part of the Asda car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft, given the green light in March, construction started in late July.

And this week East Suffolk Council granted approval under delegated powers for two air conditioning condensers to be installed "to the side elevation" of the outlet.

The Starbucks development is set to create 15 full-time jobs and five part-time positions, according to the business, with "additional employment" created by its construction.

The proposed development of the site, which measures around 1243sq m, is set to see a "single-storey high, new built commercial unit" created, with the entrance to the building facing towards the Asda store.

With planning permission sought for the two air conditioning condensers to be "surrounded by hit and miss fencing," the council's case officer's delegated report said that "no objections" had been raised.

It states: "It is not considered that the proposal would result in any adverse amenity or design impact, and as such the application is recommended for approval.

"The parish council have recommended approval of this application, and there have been no objections from any statutory consultees.

"The application site is located within the car park for the ASDA superstore.

"The site currently comprises of a single storey unit which is undergoing construction."

With the air conditioning condensers to be "incased in a hit and miss fence which is similar to that used for the bin storage area," the report states: "The proposal is located a sufficient distance from neighbouring uses that the proposal would have no adverse impact in terms of loss of light or outlook.

"In conclusion, the principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and in compliance with relevant development plan policies and the National Planning Policy Framework.

"It is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions."

With work continuing at the development, the new coffee shop is expected to be open soon.

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norfolk schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Eight acres of land with ‘range of potential uses’ set for auction

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists