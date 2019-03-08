Work continues on new Starbucks drive-through

An artists impression of the drive-through Starbucks coffee shop, which is being built on part the Asda store car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Dovetail Architects Ltd Archant

Work is continuing on the construction of a drive-through Starbucks coffee shop on part of a supermarket's car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The start of construction at the end of July on the new Starbucks drive-through at ASDA in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes The start of construction at the end of July on the new Starbucks drive-through at ASDA in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

With development of a new drive-through outlet of the coffee giant, located on part of the Asda car park on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft, given the green light in March, construction started in late July.

And this week East Suffolk Council granted approval under delegated powers for two air conditioning condensers to be installed "to the side elevation" of the outlet.

The Starbucks development is set to create 15 full-time jobs and five part-time positions, according to the business, with "additional employment" created by its construction.

The proposed development of the site, which measures around 1243sq m, is set to see a "single-storey high, new built commercial unit" created, with the entrance to the building facing towards the Asda store.

With planning permission sought for the two air conditioning condensers to be "surrounded by hit and miss fencing," the council's case officer's delegated report said that "no objections" had been raised.

It states: "It is not considered that the proposal would result in any adverse amenity or design impact, and as such the application is recommended for approval.

"The parish council have recommended approval of this application, and there have been no objections from any statutory consultees.

"The application site is located within the car park for the ASDA superstore.

"The site currently comprises of a single storey unit which is undergoing construction."

With the air conditioning condensers to be "incased in a hit and miss fence which is similar to that used for the bin storage area," the report states: "The proposal is located a sufficient distance from neighbouring uses that the proposal would have no adverse impact in terms of loss of light or outlook.

"In conclusion, the principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and in compliance with relevant development plan policies and the National Planning Policy Framework.

"It is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions."

With work continuing at the development, the new coffee shop is expected to be open soon.