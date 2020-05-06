Search

Brewery gets green light to create open air theatre

PUBLISHED: 16:14 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 06 May 2020

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Proposals to develop an open air theatre that could stage up to 18 shows a year have been approved.

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Star Wing Brewery

Star Wing Brewery at Redgrave, near Diss, submitted plans earlier this year for the creation of an earth bund and wooden platform for use as a theatre stage.

And now, under delegated powers, a planning officer at Mid Suffolk District Council has granted permission for a change of use of the land at Hall Farm.

The brewery filed its initial application following the success of its annual beer and Shakespeare extravaganza, Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival, held over the past two years.

Last year’s four-day festival attracted 500 craft ale enthusiasts, who enjoyed performances of the Bard’s Twelfth Night and sampled more than 20 ales local to East Anglia and beyond, including Star Wing’s six core craft ales brewed a matter of yards away.

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The brewery subsequently decided it wanted to create a more permanent external events space, allowing the business to grow and expand into the staging of regular events.

Under the plans, the newly created earth bund will be grassed over and used to provide seating to watch performers on a three-metre high wooden platform stage.

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A track for vehicle access and new fencing are also included in the project.

In concluding her report on the application, case officer Sarah Scott said the proposal was considered to have “no detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity, heritage assets, highway safety or the environment.”

In transforming their plans into reality, Star Wing must adhere to a strict set of conditions relating to matters such as noise and lighting at the site.

Development of the open air theatre must begin no later than three years after the granting of permission and a detailed summary of noise levels from equipment, music and voices must be submitted to the council.

Star Wing Brewery, near Diss, has been given permission to create an open air theatre following the success of Redgrave ShakesBeer Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

In addition, lighting of the theatre site must not cause “avoidable intrusion to adjacent residential properties”, while each event must only be open to the public between the hours of 9am and 11.30pm.

In April last year, Star Wing Brewery opened a tap room in a former sawmill dating back to 1877, offering its own craft ales and products from local suppliers including Harleston Cider and Heart of Suffolk Distillery.

