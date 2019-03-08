Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Hair salon's paint job saga to come to an end at weekend with council-ordered recolouring

PUBLISHED: 17:33 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 02 May 2019

Owners of Standenmay hair Salon, in Magdalen Street, Norwich, are in dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of their building. Salon manager, Ellie Denny (left) with assistant technical director, Lucy McCabe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Owners of Standenmay hair Salon, in Magdalen Street, Norwich, are in dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of their building. Salon manager, Ellie Denny (left) with assistant technical director, Lucy McCabe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A hair salon will reluctantly change its colours this weekend after being ordered to repaint by the city council.

Owners of Standenmay hair Salon, in Magdalen Street, Norwich, are in dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of their building. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOwners of Standenmay hair Salon, in Magdalen Street, Norwich, are in dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of their building. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

StandenMay hair salon, on Magdalen Street in Norwich, opened in 2017, moving into the property previously occupied by fellow hairdressers The Egg.

On moving in, owners Paul and Callum Standen-May decided to give the building a new look, with a fresh coat of paint. However, the colour they chose - downpipe grey - left them at loggerheads with Norwich City Council.

It later emerged that this particular hue was not on the approved list of colours for a listed building to be painted - which the hair salon is.

The salon was granted retrospective planning permission to repaint the building in one of the approved colours - cornforth white - in December 2017 and was given three years to complete the works.

A colour chart showing the 33 colours listed buildings in Norwich can be painted. Picture: Norwich City CouncilA colour chart showing the 33 colours listed buildings in Norwich can be painted. Picture: Norwich City Council

However, despite this deadline, the city council opted to take enforcement action against the salon and set a deadline of May 8, 2019 to complete the works.

You may also want to watch:

This task is now set to be completed on Sunday, May 5, with the salon enlisting Prime Finish and scaffolders Torque to do the deed.

Ellie Denny, salon manager at StandenMay, said it would be with a heavy heart that the business parted with its former colour.

She said: “We have received an overwhelming amount of support and well wishes from people over the whole situation, but we just haven't had the time or the resources to really fight the council over it.

“It really is a shame that we have had to fork out to repaint our building when there are others in the city rundown and empty. We simply tried to improve the area which is surely something the council should be supporting.”

Miss Denny added that the painting would coincide with the second anniversary of the salon's re-opening.

She added: “We are not worried about losing our identity and hopefully it will give us a fresh feel, but it is frustrating.”

Previously, the city council had said it only took enforcement action as a last resort, and that officers had been in regular contact with the salon throughout the process.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Seaside village bucking closure trend could be Norfolk pub capital

The Gate pub is one of the many watering holes in Caister Picture: Nick Butcher

‘He’s amazing and I think he’s a genius’ – Delia and Michael thrilled with Webber’s work at City

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones savoured their team's promotion celebrations on Saturday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Restaurant owner expresses his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the community following immigration raid

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man took police van on 15-mile curry-fuelled joyride and demanded money from drivers

Sean Warman, who stole a police van from outside Lowestoft Police Station. PHOTO: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists