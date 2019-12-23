Town's high street remains closed after burst water main

Stalham's High Street, which is closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

A burst water main and road repair left a high street closed in the final days before Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leak, which is between Ingham Road and Bank Street in Stalham, was first reported to Anglian Water on Friday, December 20.

You may also want to watch:

The main leak was fixed on Sunday but the road has remained closed due to a hole.

Now, Norfolk County Council have said that the road could be closed to cars until December 30 while it is repaired.

Shops on the main road will remain open as normal in the run up to Christmas.