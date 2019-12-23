Search

Town's high street remains closed after burst water main

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 23 December 2019

Stalham's High Street, which is closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Stalham's High Street, which is closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A burst water main and road repair left a high street closed in the final days before Christmas.

The leak, which is between Ingham Road and Bank Street in Stalham, was first reported to Anglian Water on Friday, December 20.

The main leak was fixed on Sunday but the road has remained closed due to a hole.

Now, Norfolk County Council have said that the road could be closed to cars until December 30 while it is repaired.

Shops on the main road will remain open as normal in the run up to Christmas.

