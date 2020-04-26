Search

Advanced search

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

26 April, 2020 - 07:00
The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Archant

Recruitment has started for the 60 jobs needed at a new centre, which will play a key role to ease pressure on Norfolk’s hospitals and care homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLouise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Up to 40 temporary beds could be created in the former Cawston Lodge care home in north Norfolk, to support people discharged from hospital.

Norfolk County Council and the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are working to get the beds ready in case they are needed in the weeks and months ahead, with cases of coronavirus continuing.

They have identified the former care home in Paul Englehard Way, Cawston, which closed last year after just six months, as a site for extra beds.

The extra social care beds, funded through the NHS, would be used by people, including some who have had coronavirus, after they are deemed well enough to leave hospital, but still need extra support before they can go back home.

Health bosses say those recovering from Covid-19, whose symptoms are not severe, would be cared for with compassion and strict standards of hygiene and safety, to ensure the wellbeing of other residents and staff.

You may also want to watch:

The council has started recruiting for the 60 roles which will be needed within the home. Some will be filled by deploying experienced social care staff from within the council’s own workforce and those of partner organisations, but some will be new employees.

And the council is also weighing up possible locations for another of the so-called step-down units, if one is required.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, said the centre would play an important role in helping Norfolk cope with coronavirus.

She said: “We will get a point where people have a positive test or are awaiting results of a test, who need to be discharged from hospital.

“But at the same time, we also have care homes which are dealing with their own cases, or have shortages in staffing because they are unwell.

“It seems likely that the step down facility’s purpose will change over time, from getting people out of hospitals to a way in which we can have more flexibility in the system to be able to accommodate people and ease pressure on care homes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling toegether’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City quiz - Test your Canaries’ knowledge with our bumper quiz!

Test your Norwich City and football knowledge with our 40 question quiz!

Woman in her 30s among six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals

Four more patients with coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How will you fare in part two of our ultimate street view quiz of Norwich?

Where is this? Photo: Google

The NDR and promotion: What was happening in Norwich this time last year?

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24