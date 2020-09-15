Search

Advanced search

‘Premium spirts shop’ gets alcohol licence, despite landlord not wanting it

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 15 September 2020

Matthew Dakers. Pic: Norwich City Council.

Matthew Dakers. Pic: Norwich City Council.

Archant

A licence has been granted for a “premium spirits shop” on a city street - despite a string of objections, including from the owners of the building it would be in.

A licence has been granted for a building on St Benedicts Street, even though the owners of the property do not want alcohol to be sold therel. Picture: Archant Library.A licence has been granted for a building on St Benedicts Street, even though the owners of the property do not want alcohol to be sold therel. Picture: Archant Library.

Members of Norwich City Council’s licensing committee granted a licence for Dakers Drinks in St Benedicts Street, despite the unusual backdrop, with the property’s owners not wanting it to be allowed.

Applicant Matthew Dakers applied for a premises licence to open a ‘bottle shop’ or ‘off-licence’ at 27, St Benedicts Street, saying the intention was to run a “premium spirits shop”.

While police did not make any representations, there were five objections, including from Paul and Suzanne Ives, the owners of the building the off-licence would be in.

They said Mr Dakers was not their tenant and they did not support the application.

He is the brother of Micky Dakers, who runs Think Property estate agency from the building.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Dakers told the committee he owns a premium gin and a liqueur - brands which had been affected “very heavily” by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he had talked to his brother about selling them from the shop. He said he wanted a licence to “explore different avenues”, such as selling the spirits alongside the estate agency business.

He explained the application was in his name, rather than his brother’s name, as he had 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

Mr Dakers said the objection from the landlords had come as a surprise to him, as he thought his brother had been in communication with them.

He said: “This is actually quite embarrassing for me sitting here and my brother knows that as well. I know there’s still communication between him and the landlord about other paths we could find as a resolve about this.” He said his brother would be a silent partner in Dakers Drinks. He said the plan was to keep the estate agency, but also allow the sale of bottles of gin.

But Oliver Chapman, on behalf of the landlords, said: “The first we knew about the application was when we found it on the city council website. We knew nothing about it whatsoever.”

He said the landlord was “not interested in having a licensed premise in one of his shops”. Mr Dakers said he hoped the landlord would overturn that decision.

The committee unanimously granted the licence, but chairman Ian Stutely acknowledged the issue between the parties meant it might not happen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Monumental’ - restaurants thank diners for record tips

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY