Storm Ciara: Swimming pool to stay closed after roof panel blows off

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham has closed after part of the roof fell off Credit: Main image Mark Bullimore, small image Leah Caudz Archant

A leisure centre's swimming pool will stay closed after a roof panel was blown off by Storm Ciara while people were swimming in the pool below.

The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is closed after part of the roof fell off. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE The swimming pool at Sheringham Splash is closed after part of the roof fell off. Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham was forced to close after the incident, which happened at 11am on Sunday, February 9.

The centre has announced that the pool will still be closed on Monday morning while staff attempt to repair the roof.

In an update published on Facebook, Splash Leisure said: "Our pool remains closed this morning. If your child has swimming lessons with us please expect a phone call so we can update you with what is happening.

"The gym and dry classes remain open as per usual, if you are looking for a swim please remember that you can swim at our sister site Victory Swim and Fitness Centre - please visit their website or give them a call for their pool timetable."

The 32-year-old centre, which is about to be replaced with a new building, is owned by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Part of the roof at the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham fell down at around 11am on Sunday. Picture: Leah Caudz. Part of the roof at the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham fell down at around 11am on Sunday. Picture: Leah Caudz.

Council leader Sarah Butikofer said officers were at the centre on Sunday afternoon assessing the damage.

She said: "A panel of the roof - measuring 3m by 4m - came down, falling into the swimming pool area, near the pool. People were swimming in the pool at the time.

"The pool is now closed. No-one was injured, and the whole area was very safely evacuated.

"There's still a piece of metal next to the panel which is loose. The gym and the sports park remain open."

Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk District Council is building a new £12.6m state-of-the-art leisure centre to replace Splash, which will remain open until the new centre is complete.

The new centre is due to open in summer 2021.

Splash was opened by Princess Diana in May 1988. It cost £2.5m and took five years to plan and build.