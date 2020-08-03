Five year campaign to halve village speed limit to 30mph finally won

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie Archant

People who feared for children’s safety have won a five year campaign to halve the speed limit on a ‘dangerous’ road.

The speed limit on the section of Broad Lane in Little Plumstead, that links Hare Road to Hospital Road, has been slashed from the national speed limit to 30mph.

It is the result of a five year campaign, launched by a group of people who live nearby, over safety concerns for school children and walkers.

Rita Bishop, 83, who was behind the campaign, branded the road as “dangerous” and said the speed limit needed to be dropped because travelling there was like “taking your own life in your hands.”

She said: “It is a very narrow road with lots of twists and turns and the speed limit was too high and dangerous. The route is used a lot by horse riders, dog walkers and children going to a nearby school. But it became just too dangerous for everyone to use it.

“At points, I had even stopped walking my dog on the road as I just felt unsafe.”

Now, though, Ms Bishop, who has lived on Broad Lane for 40 years, said she was “very pleased” the speed limit had been reduced.

She said: “This new speed limit will make a big difference to the safety of everyone. The reduced speed will hopefully help residents obtain easier access to and from their properties.”

“It was a bit frustrating the campaign took years but I do realise these things takes time and it has to travel up the ladder.”

County councillor Ian Mackie, who was also a member of the campaign, said he was “delighted” the speed limit was dropped.

He added: “I am delighted that we have secured this speed reduction for residents after a number of years of building the case for change. This is the first significant step in a programme of activity in consultation with residents and the parish council.

“The next phase is a feasibility study using my Highways Member Allowance to explore what else is possible to make the road safer for pedestrians and other road users.”

Ms Bishop said her next campaign would be the creation of footpaths in the Broad Lane area.