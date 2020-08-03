Search

Advanced search

Five year campaign to halve village speed limit to 30mph finally won

PUBLISHED: 11:50 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 03 August 2020

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie

Archant

People who feared for children’s safety have won a five year campaign to halve the speed limit on a ‘dangerous’ road.

L-R: Highways Engineer, Ben Rayner, PC Mason, Rita Bishop and county councillor Ian Mackie. Picture: Ian MackieL-R: Highways Engineer, Ben Rayner, PC Mason, Rita Bishop and county councillor Ian Mackie. Picture: Ian Mackie

The speed limit on the section of Broad Lane in Little Plumstead, that links Hare Road to Hospital Road, has been slashed from the national speed limit to 30mph.

It is the result of a five year campaign, launched by a group of people who live nearby, over safety concerns for school children and walkers.

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian MackieCounty councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie

Rita Bishop, 83, who was behind the campaign, branded the road as “dangerous” and said the speed limit needed to be dropped because travelling there was like “taking your own life in your hands.”

She said: “It is a very narrow road with lots of twists and turns and the speed limit was too high and dangerous. The route is used a lot by horse riders, dog walkers and children going to a nearby school. But it became just too dangerous for everyone to use it.

County councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian MackieCounty councillor Ian Mackie and Rita Bishop on Broad Lane after a successful campaign to slash the speed limit. Picture: Ian Mackie

“At points, I had even stopped walking my dog on the road as I just felt unsafe.”

You may also want to watch:

Now, though, Ms Bishop, who has lived on Broad Lane for 40 years, said she was “very pleased” the speed limit had been reduced.

She said: “This new speed limit will make a big difference to the safety of everyone. The reduced speed will hopefully help residents obtain easier access to and from their properties.”

“It was a bit frustrating the campaign took years but I do realise these things takes time and it has to travel up the ladder.”

County councillor Ian Mackie, who was also a member of the campaign, said he was “delighted” the speed limit was dropped.

He added: “I am delighted that we have secured this speed reduction for residents after a number of years of building the case for change. This is the first significant step in a programme of activity in consultation with residents and the parish council.

“The next phase is a feasibility study using my Highways Member Allowance to explore what else is possible to make the road safer for pedestrians and other road users.”

Ms Bishop said her next campaign would be the creation of footpaths in the Broad Lane area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses concerned over seven months of roadworks in busy part of Norwich

Roadworks will once again disrupt traffic through Tombland during August. Paul Brown of Hiz Hair Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk to sizzle in three-day heatwave with temperatures set to hit 32C

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY