Speed bumps may be added to a Norfolk town where dozens of homes have been approved

Speed restrictions and bumps could be added to multiple roads surrounding a new housing estate in Dereham. Picture; Norfolk County Council Archant

Speed restrictions and bumps could be added to multiple roads surrounding a new housing estate in Dereham.

Part of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant Part of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

The proposals from Norfolk County Council would see five roads reduced to a 20mph speed limit, three roads with speed bumps along them and three with a table junctions.

Plans were approved for 279 homes in the same area by councillors last month.

Breckland officers said the scheme will help the district reach government targets for new homes to be built.

In a report to planning committee members about the housing development, Breckland officer Rebecca Collins said: "The site would make a significant contribution to the provision of housing and safe access from Greenfields Road could be provided.

The site plan for the Greenfields Road development. Picture: Orbit Homes The site plan for the Greenfields Road development. Picture: Orbit Homes

"Whilst local concerns are acknowledged, there is no substantive evidence to suggest that the proposal would have a significant adverse on local infrastructure, highway safety and convenience or residential amenity."

Developer Robin Green has already built hundreds of houses on the Greenfields estate and got the go-ahead for 279 more on a site between the town's windmill and the A47 bypass, which has now been sold to Orbit Homes.

The developer will give about £145,000 towards local schools, £3,600 to the library service plus public open space provision and 20pc of the development will be for affordable housing.

Roads reduced to 20mph would include: - Brailsford Close - From its junction with Bramley Road westwards for its entire length.

- Bramley Road - From its junction with Greenfields Road northwards for its entire length.

- Greenfields Road - From its junction with Norwich Road South and then eastwards for its entire length.

- Hazel Grove - From its junction with Wisteria Close southwards for its entire length.

- Wisteria Close - From its junction with Greenfields Road for its entire length.

Roads where 75mm high speed bumps would be added include:

- Greenfields Road - From its junction with Norwich Road southwards.

- Norwich Road - From its junction with Norwich Road South, eastwards.

- Rowan Drive

Table junctions would be added to Bramley Road, Greenfields Road and Honeysuckle Drive.