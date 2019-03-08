Search

'The Conservative Party needs to wake up' warns Liz Truss in apparent start to leadership bid

PUBLISHED: 22:57 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:57 11 May 2019

Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss has warned that the "Conservative Party needs to wake up" in an interview which appears to signal the start of a leadership bid for the South West Norfolk MP.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday You Magazine, previewed on social media, Ms Truss said she had learned "you have to put yourself forward because nobody else is going to" as a woman in politics, and set out bold policy change such as building a million homes on the green belt.

The interview comes after leadership hopefuls Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab both appeared in public with their wives in recent days, setting out their stall for their chances. Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, and Rory Stewart have also said they want the top job.

It is thought there are up to 20 MPs hoping to take Theresa May's job when she eventually stands down.

Ms Truss, who is also Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told You: "There has been a sea change in politics since the Tories last won a majority in 2015. The Conservative Party needs to wake up. Just doing more of what we have been doing for the past nine years is not going to win over modern Britain. We need to be bold, otherwise we will be annihilated by the tsunami of Corbyn and Farage."

During the interview Ms Truss also revealed she was a fan of Game of Thrones, and likened herself to Arya Stark as she "refuses to conform to what is expected of her".

And she said her musical heroes were girlband Little Mix, who she had invited to play at the Treasury.

