Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man in his 20s has died following a head-on collision between two vehicles.

At around 3,20am on Sunday, police were called to a collision between a silver Mazda and a brown Range Rover on the A1065 Swaffham Road, between South Raynham and Weasenham St Peter.

Police, paramedics and three fire crews attended the scene, with firefighters extinguishing one of the vehicles, which had caught fire.

The driver of the Mazda, a man thought to be in his 20s, died at the scene as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash.

Meanwhile, the two people travelling in the Range Rover are being treated for serious injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A police spokesman said the Mazda was travelling towards Fakenham at the time of the collision, while the Range Rover was being driven in the opposite direction, towards Swaffham.

The road was closed for seven hours while emergency services attended to the scene and carried out investigations.

It reopened at 10.36am.

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the serious collision investigation team on 101, or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 47 of Sunday, September 8.