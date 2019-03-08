Police close main road after serious crash
PUBLISHED: 07:42 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 08 September 2019
Police have closed a stretch of the A1065 following a serious crash between two vehicles in the early hours of the morning.
At shortly after 3.20am, police were alerted to a collision between two cars in South Raynham, near Fakenham.
Police, paramedics and three fire crews attended the collision, which saw fire crews have to extinguish one of the vehicles after it caught fire.
Police have closed the road completely between the Low Street junction at Weasenham St Peter and the West Raynham junction while investigations continue.
Police remain on scene continuing enquiries and diverting traffic away from the scene.
More follows.
