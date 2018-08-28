Search

Pub villagers fought to reopen saved from partial demolition

PUBLISHED: 14:55 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 28 November 2018

Villagers in Pulham St Mary flocked to a public meeting in 2015 to discuss the future of the redundant Kings Head Inn. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Villagers in Pulham St Mary flocked to a public meeting in 2015 to discuss the future of the redundant Kings Head Inn. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

Plans to partially demolish a boarded up pub that Norfolk villagers fought to reopen has been refused.

Graham Scott, the owner of the Kings Head Inn, which stands at the centre of Pulham St Mary, had argued the demolition would return the pub to its original footprint dating to around 1500, while internal improvements would preserve the historic building.

In his submission to South Norfolk Council he stated: “After completion of these works the building will be stable and should be removed from the Buildings at Risk Register. The main designated heritage asset would now have been saved for this and future generations.”

However in refusing permission district council planners said: “The proposed demolition would result in harm to the special interest and historic significance of the grade II listed former King’s Head public house.”

The future of the disused pub has proved to be a long running saga since it closed in 2007. The inn was placed on the market in 2010 but failed to attract a buyer. A campaign by villagers subsequently saw Pulham St Mary Parish Council try to buy the building.

