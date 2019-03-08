Plans for four blocks of flats, 22 new homes and research lab to go ahead

An aerial view of Norwich Research Park. Picture: Norwich Research Park. Archant

More than 40 new homes in two Norfolk towns and a laboratory at a hospital research park have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

Four blocks of flats are set to be built in Wymondham, along with 22 new homes in Gillingham, after a meeting of South Norfolk Council's planning committee on Wednesday, October 15.

Councillors discussed an application to demolish a commercial building adjacent to Wymondham station on Stanleys Lane, and replace it with four blocks of flats containing 21 homes - six of which will be affordable.

The proposal was opposed by a spokesman for Wymondham Town Council, who said: "We rejected this proposal when it came up at town council as we felt it was over-development, as 21 dwellings in that space is quite tight."

But Conservative councillor David Bills told the applicant: "You're providing some very useful flats there with proximity to Wymondham town and to the train station and buses."

And South Norfolk councillors unanimously approved the plans, which will also see the construction of a new industrial unit on the site.

Meanwhile, a plot of land at the The Street in Gillingham is also set for transformation following the meeting, after a residential development of 22 homes, with open space, access roads, garages and parking was also approved.

Chris Smith, a planner for applicant Hopkins Homes, said the proposal was "an attractive new development providing seven new affordable homes".

Council chairman Graham Minshull asked Mr Smith about managing the development, and was told that due to the permeable materials used for surfacing, a management company would be used, as the county council's highways team were not equipped to maintain the roads.

And plans for a new two-storey building housing a laboratory at land near the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital (NNUH) at the Norwich Research Park South were also approved.

A spokesman for applicant Blue Sky Development Ltd, which is owned by the council, said: "This is a high quality design which reflects the landscape of the place and which we feel has flexibility.

"We believe the scheme is sustainable, viable and deliverable."

Construction of the development is anticipated to take just under 12 months.