Search

Advanced search

More cash for nurseries as councils agree extra business rates discounts

PUBLISHED: 13:02 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 10 December 2019

Childcare providers and sports clubs will benefit from extra business rate discounts in two Norfolk council areas. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Childcare providers and sports clubs will benefit from extra business rate discounts in two Norfolk council areas. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Childcare providers and sports clubs will benefit from extra business rate discounts in two Norfolk council areas.

Broadland and South Norfolk councils have agreed to align policies on discretionary rate relief - an optional discount on tax paid by businesses on their property value - for non-profit organisations.

You may also want to watch:

A report brought to South Norfolk cabinet on Monday, December 9, said the "most significant areas of policy change" would see South Norfolk "extend support for childcare providers", while Broadland would "extend the level of support they provide to many local sports clubs".

The alignment, which will see the two councils offer extra relief at the same threshold, will cost South Norfolk £5,853 a year and save Broadland £2,238 a year.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller said: "What it does in South Norfolk is make a much better quality of life for those people who are minded to help their neighbours.

"They can focus on helping and less on fundraising."

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Citrus oil - Greater Anglia’s secret ingredient to get its new trains back on track

Greater Anglia using citrus oil to improve the running of their trains. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme/Getty images/iStockphoto.

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists