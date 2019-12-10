More cash for nurseries as councils agree extra business rates discounts

Childcare providers and sports clubs will benefit from extra business rate discounts in two Norfolk council areas.

Broadland and South Norfolk councils have agreed to align policies on discretionary rate relief - an optional discount on tax paid by businesses on their property value - for non-profit organisations.

A report brought to South Norfolk cabinet on Monday, December 9, said the "most significant areas of policy change" would see South Norfolk "extend support for childcare providers", while Broadland would "extend the level of support they provide to many local sports clubs".

The alignment, which will see the two councils offer extra relief at the same threshold, will cost South Norfolk £5,853 a year and save Broadland £2,238 a year.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller said: "What it does in South Norfolk is make a much better quality of life for those people who are minded to help their neighbours.

"They can focus on helping and less on fundraising."