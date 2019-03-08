'This is another step towards a genuinely promising future:' Boost for town's high street

Historic buildings are set to be revitalised across the country - including South Lowestoft, which is set to be supported through the High Street's Heritage Action Zone scheme. Picture: Historic England Archant

Historic parts of a coastal town's high street are set to be revived, thanks to a successful funding bid.

South Lowestoft is set to be supported through the High Street's Heritage Action Zone scheme.

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan announced the locations that will benefit from a £95 million heritage boost for high streets in 69 towns across the country.

In the East of England, seven projects have been successful, with £7m set to be allocated to the region.

Alongside Lowestoft in the East of England, projects in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Swaffham, Bedford and Dunstable are set to be supported through the High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme.

It means that with the five-year Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) scheme already successfully running in north Lowestoft and the historic Scores, the offer will be widened out to south Lowestoft with further funding.

The funding will be used for a variety of projects, including completing essential repair works in historic buildings and stimulating commercial investment in high streets.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "I welcome the news.

"One of the main constraints that we face today is the revitalisation of our high streets and the town centre.

"We are six months into the HAZ scheme running in north Lowestoft and you can already see that is acting as a catylyst for change.

"This is very welcome funding and it is great that South Lowestoft - which does have its own distinct history - will benefit."

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: "It's fantastic news for the local people, residents and businesses of Lowestoft that they will receive much needed funding to help support and revitalise their historic High Streets."

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: "This is fantastic news for Lowestoft and further underlines the town's great potential.

"As part of a multi-faceted approach to regeneration, we see Lowestoft's cultural and heritage assets as a way of encouraging and unlocking crucial investment.

"Projects such as Making Waves Together, the First Light Festival and the existing North Lowestoft HAZ are creating a sense of pride and aspiration for the area and this funding from Historic England provides an excellent opportunity to extend this work.

"We are acutely aware of the issues facing high streets and Lowestoft is no different.

"In a crowded market place, where funding is needed for towns on a nationwide level, this is reward for a huge amount of work and following the earlier announcement of funding from the Government's New Towns Fund, this is another step towards a genuinely promising future for Lowestoft."