Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Solar panels spark row between community centre and council

PUBLISHED: 15:52 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 07 February 2019

Lucy Galvin, chair of Marlpit Community Centre. Pic: Archant Library.

Lucy Galvin, chair of Marlpit Community Centre. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Volunteers who want a community centre to save money by going green have hit out at council bosses - for blocking its bid for solar panels.

Norwich City Council insists it has not completely ruled out panels at the Marlpit Community Centre - which it owns - but is concerned the scheme put forward could saddle the centre and council with maintenance bills.

That is despite City Hall running a Solar Together Scheme, which encourages people to get solar panels for their homes.,

The volunteers who run the Hellesdon Road centre said EEC Solar, which runs the Solar Together scheme for the council, had offered to fit panels.

The committee at the centre, leased from the council, said the system would cost £9,600 and pay for itself in eight years.

If they were installed in time to benefit from the government feed in tariff, which ends in March, it would generate nearly £11,000 over 20 years, they said.

However, Lucy Galvin, chair of the Marlpit Community Centre, was told by City Hall officers they would not allow the panels.

She raised the issue at a recent city council meeting, where she asked for help to get the panels installed before the Feed In Tariff scheme ends.

Matthew Packer, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said it would not be possible to assess the centre before that deadline.

He said “Some concerns have been raised as to whether installation will provide savings or will lead to possible liabilities to community organisations as licence holders and to the council as landlord. If organisations wish to install them, they would be liable for costs and the ongoing maintenance.”

Mr Packer said centres had been targeted by vandals and, if panels were damaged, replacement costs would be “excessive”.

He said he would be happy to meet Mrs Galvin to explore alternative options and said a way to install panels could yet be found.

But, after the meeting, Mrs Galvin said: “Unfortunately, it looks like our community centre will miss out on £11,000 in feed in tariff as well as over £600 per year because the council can’t - or won’t - get behind its own scheme and let centres use it.”

She said the centre’s committee were content maintenance costs were manageable and were prepared to take on full liability.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists