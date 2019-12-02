Search

National awards for county's social workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 02 December 2019

Maxine Thurston (second from right) with (L-R) James Bouch, sales director at award sponsor Servelec; TV chef and emotional wellness advocate, Lorraine Pascale; and James Rook, chief executive of headline sponsor Sanctuary Personnel. (Credit: CPG Photography / The Social Work Awards)

Maxine Thurston (second from right) with (L-R) James Bouch, sales director at award sponsor Servelec; TV chef and emotional wellness advocate, Lorraine Pascale; and James Rook, chief executive of headline sponsor Sanctuary Personnel. (Credit: CPG Photography / The Social Work Awards)

CPG Photography www.cpgphotos.com

Two social workers from Norfolk picked up awards at a national ceremony.

Jessica Jones (second from right) with (L-R) Denise Radley, corporate director for health, adults and community at awards sponsor the London Borough of Tower Hamlets; TV chef and emotional wellness advocate, Lorraine Pascale; and James Rook, chief executive of headline sponsor Sanctuary Personnel. (Credit: CPG Photography / The Social Work Awards)Jessica Jones (second from right) with (L-R) Denise Radley, corporate director for health, adults and community at awards sponsor the London Borough of Tower Hamlets; TV chef and emotional wellness advocate, Lorraine Pascale; and James Rook, chief executive of headline sponsor Sanctuary Personnel. (Credit: CPG Photography / The Social Work Awards)

Maxine Thurston and Jessica Jones, who work for Norfolk County Council, won silver awards in the adult social worker of the year and mental health social worker of the year categories of the national Social Worker of the Year awards.

Ms Thurston has worked as part of the integrated learning disability service in North Norfolk since 2003, providing support to adults diagnosed with learning disabilities.

She was described as "tenacious" by the judging panel.

Ms Jones is a hospital mental health social worker, who ensures people with multiple and complex needs get the care and treatment they require to support their transition back into the community.

Judges said they were impressed with the "powerful and moving" testimonials of those she had supported.

