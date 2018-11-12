Search

Social workers from Norfolk make national awards shortlist

12 November, 2018 - 16:27
The People From Abroad team at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Three Norfolk County Council social workers and a social work team have been shortlisted for national awards.

Liz Davis, Jessie Griggs-Smith, Tiffany Ridd and Norfolk County Council’s People from Abroad Team are all finalists in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Liz Davies is nominated for children’s social worker of the year, Jessie Griggs-Smith, for mental health social worker of the year, Tiffany Ridd for newly qualified children’s social worker and the People from Abroad Team in the creative and innovative category.

Michelle Lee-Izu, corporate director for children’s services (England) at award sponsor Barnardo’s, said: “To reach the final of the Social Worker of the Year Awards demonstrates a high level of professionalism and is an outstanding achievement. This is something to be very proud of.”

Winners will be announced later this month.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “Our social workers do a tremendous job working with some of the most vulnerable people in the county and I would like to thank all of them for their hard work.

“To be shortlisted in these national awards is a significant accolade and recognises some of the outstanding work happening in Norfolk. Congratulations to Liz, Jessie, Tiffany and the People from Abroad Team.”

The awards were judged by people working in social care, including chief social workers Isabelle Trowler and Lyn Romeo, Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield OBE and Maris Stratulis, from the British Association of Social Workers. People who have received support from social workers were also represented on the judging panel.

