Zip wire vision could see thrill-seekers soar into city from Mousehold Heath

PUBLISHED: 06:30 27 December 2019

A city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip Safari

A city councillor dreams of instaling a sixty-foot zip wire from Mousehold Heath into the heart of Norwich. Pictured, Mousehold Heath and Zip World Zip Safari in Wales (inset). Photos: Ruth Tyrell/Zip Safari

Archant

Ever fancied soaring Superman-style above the Norwich skyline?

Ever fancied soaring Superman-style above the Norwich skyline?

It could soon be your lucky day, as one councillor has set his sights on installing a 20m high zip wire from the top of Mousehold Heath into the heart of the city.

Ben Price, Green Party city councillor, said he hoped the "low-impact, exciting attraction" could offer visitors and residents to Norwich a new way to experience the heath, and bring in revenue via ticket sales.

Mr Price, vice chairman of the Mousehold Heath Conservators, who care for the site, said he came up with the idea a few months ago, after being inspired by similar attractions in Welsh quarries and at the Eden Project, in Cornwall.

Norwich city councillor Ben Price hopes to discuss the plans early next year. Pictured, the Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip World

He hopes the zip wire could start from a disused football pitch, and see adventurous passengers soar up to 20m above the trees before landing near Cow Tower.

He said: "This is the time of year to reflect and look forward.

"I'm always trying to think of imaginative ideas for the city.

"You would feel like you're rushing through the trees - it's going to be amazing views of the whole city. It would be such a unique thing."

The zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee WicksThe zip wire could end at Cow Tower, on the River Wensum. Photo: Adam Lee Wicks

Mr Price said while he hadn't yet discussed the idea with the city council, or come up with costings for the scheme, he hoped to raise it at a meeting next year.

He added: "Either the council delivers it, the conservators deliver it, or we get a third party in.

"I can't see it happening immediately but if there is public support for the idea, it puts decision makers in a position where they can't just disregard it.

Thrill-seekers could see themselves strapped into a seated harness for the ride - or even laid out flat in a superhero-style pose. Pictured, Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip WorldThrill-seekers could see themselves strapped into a seated harness for the ride - or even laid out flat in a superhero-style pose. Pictured, Zip World Zip Safari, in Wales. Photo: Zip World

"I think if the council backed it we could even go over the river."

If the plans for the zip line come to fruition, thrill-seekers could see themselves strapped into a seated harness for the ride - or even laid out flat in a superhero-style pose.

"I like the Superman idea," Mr Price added.

"I'll be first in the queue."

And he hopes the high-wire attraction could generate a new income stream to keep Mousehold Heath up and running.

"A zip-wire running right over the heath would offer the very best views in the county," he said.

"It would be a low-impact, exciting attraction which would create a new way of seeing the city and boost Norwich's economy.

"It's about how we sustain the heath in harmony with nature and biodiversity. I think it would make Norwich a destination.

"If there's a demand for it, why would the council say no?"

