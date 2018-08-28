Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News ©SKY

A television crew for a political show on Sky has been filming in a Norfolk town this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you work out where we went filming for @RidgeOnSunday this week? pic.twitter.com/9xaebzQQJ8 — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) January 25, 2019

Sky presenter Sophy Ridge posted a picture of herself outside The King’s Arms pub on Middle Street in Watton with the caption: “Can you work out where we went filming for @RidgeOnSunday this week?”

Ridge on Sunday is a news programme broadcast on Sky at 9am on Sundays. The show has previously featured an interview with prime minister Theresa May.

In her Metro newspaper column today, Ms Ridge acknowledged she has been in the town of Watton this week.

She said: “Someone there said to me Norfolk is the county that parliament forgot and Watton is the town that Norfolk forgot.

“As we get bogged down in amendments and political procedure, it’s worth remembering why some people voted for Brexit... a desire for change.”

The King’s Arms said Ms Ridge has not filmed in the pub.