Sixteen new homes set to replace ex-care home near town hospital - if council agrees

Plans to demolish a former 18th century workhouse and care home to build more than a dozen new homes are set for approval. Pictured, St Michael's Hospital, Aylsham. Photo: Antony Kelly ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Plans to demolish a care home near a former 18th-century workhouse to build more than a dozen new homes are set for approval.

Norwich-based developer Astris Homes has applied for permission to demolish a disused care home in Aylsham, close to the Grade II listed St Michael's Hospital.

The scheme for the former NHS site, on Cawston Road, will be discussed by Broadland Council's planning committee on Wednesday, January 8, and has been recommended for approval - despite fears raised by the town council over the homes' design.

Steve Riley, ward member for Aylsham, asked the committee to discuss the application and said "concerns still exist" over the scale of the planned development, inconsistencies with the Aylsham Neighbourhood Plan, and changes to the existing line of sight for nearby properties.

A report on the plans prepared ahead of the committee meeting stated: "The application is seeking full planning permission for the demolition of a former NHS care home and the erection of 16 open market dwellings, comprising seven two-bedroom houses and nine three-bedroom houses in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey properties, on Donthorn Court."

The proposed site of a half-hectare would include parking for 34 cars for residents and visitors, via access from Cawston Road, and the developer has amended the plans to remove fewer trees from the proposed site.

But, while it did not object to the development in principle, the town council said it was opposed to the design in its current form.

Councillors' concerns included the density of the plans, which they said were "out of keeping with the look of the old hospital".

They added: "The footprint of the new development is greater than the part of the old hospital it is replacing.

"Instead of enhancing the Victorian aspect of St Michael's it will to some degree block it."

However, the county council's historic environment officer made no objection to the demolition of the former care home, and said: "It is of no architectural merit or historic value and causes harm to the setting of the listed building."

And Broadland Council officers who recommended the plans be approved in their revised form, said the site was "in a sustainable location close to all services and facilities including public transport and will make a useful contribution to housing supply".

