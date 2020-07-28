Land by school and farming estates among six sites council could dispose of

A sliver of land next to a city junior school and parts of a farming estate are among assets Norfolk County Council could soon dispose of.

Next week, the county council’s cabinet will decide whether to dispose of six sites across Norfolk, which officers say are surplus to requirements in moves that are predicted to save the council £1.7m over the next two years.

These include a sliver of land, less than a third of an acre in size, along the edge of Lionwood Junior School in Norwich, parts of the County Farms estate in Gayton, South Wooton and Walpole and 330m/sq next to a school in Watlington.

If the cabinet agrees, each piece of land will be made available for purchase, either through the open market, via auction or by tender - opening them up for the possibility of residential development or other uses.

While no future uses of the sites have been determined, some interest has been expressed in using a piece of land at Hall Lane in South Wooton for a new doctor’s surgery and extra care housing.

The sites the council is looking to dispose of are as follows:

• Fakenham - part of the Fakenham Academy site on Wells Road.

• Gayton - part of the County Farms estate at West Hall Farm

• Norwich - A 0.3 acre sliver of land next to Lionwood Junior School

• South Wooton - part of the County Farms estate at Hall Lane

• Walpole Highway - a small part of the County Farms estate at Mill Road

• Watlington - a 330m/sq strip next to Watlington Primary School

A report to the cabinet, which meets on Monday, said: “All land disposals will provide capital receipts for the council to support the capital program and hence service delivery.”

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said: “Proposals in this report are aimed at supporting Norfolk County Council (NCC) priorities by exploiting properties surplus to operational requirements, pro-actively releasing property assets with latent value where the operational needs can be met from elsewhere and strategically acquiring property to drive economic growth and wellbeing in the county.”