City tattoo studio could be converted into a two-bedroom flat

Sith Tattoo Studio's former location on Heigham Street, which could be set to become flats.

Plans have been lodged with Norwich City Council to turn a well-known tattoo parlour into a two-bedroom flat.

Sith Tattoo Studio moved out of its home on Heigham Street in Norwich earlier this year, taking up occupancy in the former Cane Furniture Centre on the corner of Dereham Road.

The move came after the furniture store closed its doors, presenting the opportunity for Sith owner Annie Bull to take on a bigger space for the 14-year-old studio.

Now, Cilerna Investments Ltd has lodged a bid to convert the studio Sith left behind, just metres away, into a two-bedroom flat.

Should the plans be approved, it would see the loss of 333m/sq of retail space, though the building's first floor is already residential - the conversion would only apply to the ground floor.

The conversion would also see the two existing car parking spaces associated with the building retained.

The application will be decided in due course.