Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library. Norwich City Council

Thousands of new homes need to be built in Norfolk over the next 20 years, says the government. But where will they go?

Councils across the county are at various stages in drawing up where those houses will go, through what are known as local plans.

Those plans act as blueprints and include hundreds of sites where councils would be prepared to see development happen, to contribute towards housing targets.

Those sites have been or are being put forward by site promoters, landowners and others, after councils opened a 'call for sites'.

It is even possible for somebody who does not own the sites to suggest them for development.

Flashback to 2011 when development in Hethersett was opposed. Picture: Denise Bradley Flashback to 2011 when development in Hethersett was opposed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Being included as a option in the final local plans does not mean that the sites get planning permission.

But it would make it more likely that a subsequent submission for permission on those sites would be given the go-ahead.

Councils in Norfolk are at varying stages in putting together their local plans. Some are, after consultation, analysing the suitability of the sites which have been submitted, while others are reviewing existing plans and updating them.

Some of the sites will be rejected, but others will be included in the visions for the future.

Plans for Anglia Square are going to a public inquiry. Photo: Weston Homes Plans for Anglia Square are going to a public inquiry. Photo: Weston Homes

But people will have to wait a bit longer to get a say on where the homes in and around Norwich are built.

Public consultation over the draft version of the Greater Norwich Local Plan - a blueprint which would outline where homes and jobs could be created in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk - had been due to start next month.

Councillors have deemed that the document is not good enough to be shared with the public yet and have ordered officers to do further work.

Officers have been given until January to make changes to the document, before it is presented to the public to have their say, including over where homes should be built.

The Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter The Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

But, here we focus on some of the major developments which have been suggested in the latest plan-making process, which have the potential to transform parts of the county.

What could be built in Norwich / Broadland / South Norfolk?

Up to 8,900 new homes, on top of about 35,000 already permitted or allocated, will need to be built across the three districts by 2036.

The fields around Honingham Thorpe could be home to a new village. Picture: Nick Butcher The fields around Honingham Thorpe could be home to a new village. Picture: Nick Butcher

Unlike other parts of Norfolk, where single councils are responsible for forging their local plans, Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council are working together to come up with the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

More than 500 sites were suggested after a call for sites in 2015 and another 200 were subsequently put forward in 2018.

Consultation over those sites has happened and officers have been using criteria to assess which of the sites should be included for submission in the local plan.

There has been fierce debate about exactly how those homes should be distributed across the three districts, with disagreement between council leaders on how much development should be focused on Norwich and how much should be spread among smaller towns and villages.

The possibility of garden villages has also been mooted, although officers say the housing targets can be met across a significant number of smaller sites.

Given the number of sites put forward would give far more homes than are required, only a fraction of those put forward will end up being allocated in the local plan.

Consultation on the Greater Norwich Local Plan draft plan is now likely to start in January next year. It would then be lodged with the government next June.

That will be followed by public examination in January 2021 and adopted in September 2021.

Below are some of the sites which have been mooted for potential development.

Norwich

Anglia Square: 1,500 homes

The future of the £271m revamp of Anglia Square remains up in the air.

Members of Norwich City Council's planning committee voted, by seven votes to five, to grant permission to Weston Homes in December last year.

The development would see existing buildings replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

However, with a 20-storey tower part of the plans, there were hundreds of objectors. A planning inquiry has been triggered after the government called-in the decision, following Historic England's concerns that it would harm the character of Norwich.

That inquiry will be held in January next year.

Former Eastern Electricity Headquarters, Duke Street: 400 homes

Permission to build just over 150 homes at the riverside site was granted five years ago.

The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf has been vacant, except for use as a car park, since 1999.

But with work yet to start and the site up for sale, consultants Ingleton Wood are seeking that the site be allocated for a residential-led mixed use development for about 400 homes, with retail and other "appropriate city centre uses" at ground floor level.

Deal Ground: In excess of 650 homes

This is another long-gestating development on the largest undeveloped brownfield site in Norwich.

In 2013, Serruys Property Company was given outline permission for up to 670 homes at the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites, between Thorpe Hamlet and Trowse.

But work has yet to begin. The Greater Norwich Development Partnership's own documents state that the riverside site is "severely constrained", particularly given flood risks.

However, Maddox Associates Limited had asked for the 21.9 hectare site to be allocated for development as mixed use development, including employment, shops, a possible school and greenspace.

While no figure was given for the number of homes, council officers state in the documents there is "an expectation of a significantly increased density over and above the consented mixed us scheme for 670 homes".

Mariners Lane: 151 homes

Businessman Graham Dacre has suggested that his land at Mariners Lane in Norwich could be developed for 151 flats with basement car parking.

Documents lodged with the Greater Norwich Development Partnership state: "Residential development would bring numerous benefits, including an opportunity to enhance the built environment of this part of Ber Street, reinstating the historic sense of enclosure and potentially acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration."

The site had previously secured permission for 151 flats, but that has since lapsed.

Riverside: Unspecified number of new homes

Landsec, the owners of Riverside, including Riverside Retail Park, have asked for their 11.6 hectare site to be included in the local plan.

They have suggested their site could be used for homes, offices, increased leisure and recreational activities, hotels and retail.

Documents lodged in support of their submission state the land could be made available between 2026 and 2031 - because that is when the current commercial sub-leases will expire.

Henderson Community Park: Unspecified number of new homes

The Henderson Trust is seeking that the 5.65 hectare site off Ivy Road be allocated for residential or light industrial development.

They have not stated how many homes or employment units could be built on the site.

Colegate: 44 homes

Forty-four flats could be built on the site of the former glassworks and timber yard next to the Merchants of Spice in Colegate.

Planning permission for the change was sought in 2014, but was withdrawn.

Prospect House, Rouen Road: An unspecified number of new homes at the offices of Archant, the publisher of this newspaper, was signalled in 2017.

Norwich City Council has worked up a development brief for what the future could hold for the 2.5 acre city centre site, if Prospect House is demolished.

The potential future of the site could include new flats, offices and some retail space.

Broadland

Acle: Nine residential sites have been put forward, including for 150 homes on land off Jolly Lane, 204 at Beighton Road/Norwich Road, 145 at South Walsham Road and up to 125 west of Acle and north of Norwich Road.

Officers say: "If Acle is identified for further growth, careful consideration should be given to landscape sensitivities, the presence of high quality agricultural land, flood risk, and impacts on the Broads.

"In combination, these issues may constrain future development capacity at Acle."

Aylsham: Seven sites for housing have been put forward. One of the largest proposed developments is for 300 homes on land next to the River Bure. It would include a primary school, Riverside Country Park and shops.

Other mooted developments include 250 homes on land to the north of the Marriotts Way, 250 homes on land to the south of Burgh Road and 240 homes on land at Norwich Road.

But officers warned the disposal of waste water could restrain large scale development.

Blofield and Blofield Heath: A number of sites have been put forward, the largest of which would be for between 125 and 149 new homes on land to the south of Lingwood Road in Blofield.

Brundall: Seven residential sites have been put forward. The largest is for about 387 homes on land west of Maurecourt Drive. Other proposals include 192 homes and a supermarket at Yarmouth Road and Berryfields, Up to 250 homes north of Links Avenue and between 200 and 250 homes on land north of Postwick Lane and west of Holmesdale Road.

Buxton with Lamas: A site off Scottow Road has been put forward for 720 homes, while land at Back Lane has been mooted for 110 homes, with about 50 east of Aylsham Road.

Cawston: The biggest proposal in Cawston is for about 200 homes, along with community uses including a scout hut at land east of Gayford Road, fronting on to Aylsham Road.

Drayton: Seven residential sites have been put forward, including one for 273 homes on land east of Drayton Lane and north of Hall Lane and one for up to 144 at the back of Bradshaw Road.

However, officers state: "Most of the sites proposed in Drayton have significant constraints and/or are poorly related to the built form."

Felthorpe: Two sites have been submitted. One for 50 homes south of Bowlers Close and one for 20 homes off The Green.

Great and Little Plumstead: A number of sites have been lodged, including for up to 165 and 162 on land east and west of Salhouse Road. Another site east of Salhouse Road is mooted for 86 homes.

Great Witchingham and Lenwade: A proposal has been lodged for the unused Bernard Matthews south site to be turned into a 150-home development.

Officers state that there are no footpaths connecting the village to the site and say: "Constraints relate to lack of services, local road capacity, ecological and historic environment impacts, possible contamination, ground stability considerations, and surface flood risk."

Officers say three other proposed sites, for an undetermined number of homes, nearer the new village hall, would be more appropriate if Great Witchingham and Lenwade are identified for growth.

Hainford: A number of sites have been proposed. The largest put forward is for 404 homes at land off Stratton Road, while up to 80 homes are proposed at a site east of Newton Road and 60 on land at Harvest Close.

Hellesdon: A proposal for up to 700 homes, along with commercial development on 64 hectares of land off Reepham Road and Cromer Road is the largest allocation being sought.

A proposal for between 250 and 300 homes on land to the west of Reepham Road, owned by RG Carter Farms Limited, has also been put forward.

Honingham: One of the most radical proposals in the Greater Norwich Local Plan is for a new garden village at Honingham Thorpe.

Clarion Housing Group is promoting the development for 198 hectares of residential development, 72 hectares of employment space, 81 hectares of country park and 3.5 hectares of nature reserve.

There would be a minimum of 3,900 homes, but the promoters say a further 3,600 homes could be built there in future years.

Horsford: With the Northern Distributor Road now open, there have been more than 20 submissions for housing sites in the village.

A site for 600 homes off Green Lane was put forward last year.

That joins previous submissions which had been lodged for 750 homes on land at Holly Lane and Reepham Road, up to 489 at land next to Drayton Lane, up to 150 at another site off Drayton Lane.

Among other submissions are another 200 homes are proposed for off Reepham Road, up to 192 homes west of Reepham Road and about 100 on land off Holt Road.

Horsham and Newton St Faith: A 400 home development on land east of the A140 at Horsham St Faith is the biggest proposal, although a number of other sites have also been submitted.

Lingwood and Burlingham: Among the proposed allocations is a residential development of about 110 homes on land east of Buckenham Lane and west of Buckenham Road.

Marsham: By far the largest submission is for 1,000 new homes, community facilities, land for a school extension and public open space on land to the north, east, west and south of Marsham.

Officers say it would almost completely encircle the village and that there are a number of constraints, including flooding risks and poor road networks.

Postwick with Witton: Like in Horsford, the NDR has presented new opportunities for development in this area. A new village, with access off the A47 and with links to Little Plumstead has been put forward.

However, officers are not convinced by the merits of the 65.48 hectare greenfield site. They say it is well below the scale of about 200 hectares needed to support a "freestanding linked new settlement".

They say it would mean the loss of good quality agricultural land and could lead to "coalescence between Brundall and Great Plumstead".

Other proposals include for up to 115 homes and a primary school on land west of Oaks Lane in Postwick and up to 48 homes on another site nearby.

Rackheath: The NDR has also played its part in the interest in this area. with nine residential sites submitted.

The largest is a 142 home scheme on a 44.6 hectare site on land east of Green Lane West. It would also include a country park and recreation ground.

Two parcels of land for housing either side of Wroxham Road have been put forward, along with Taylor Wimpey's proposal for an unspecified number of homes on land to the west of Green Lane West.

A site for an unspecified number of homes on more than 20 hectares of land south of Salhouse Road has also been proposed, along with a possible 216 homes on land south of Warren Road.

Reepham: Nine submissions for housing sites have been lodged, the largest of which is for between 100 and 200 homes on land north and south of Dereham Road.

Among the other submissions are for between 65 and 70 homes on a site east of Whitwell Road and about 35 to the north Whitwell Street.

Salhouse: There were 10 submissions for residential sites in Salhouse. The largest is for about 1,000 homes at Manor Farm, to the west of the A1151 Wroxham Road.

Some 160 homes are mooted for land either side of Norwich Road, while an undetermined number of homes could be built on land to the south of Stonehouse Road, off Bell Lane and north of Norwich Road.

Sprowston: A 66 hectare greenfield site promoted by the consortium building the White House Farm development has been put forward, for about 1,226 homes.

Another suggested site is for 150 homes at Sprowston Park and Ride site, although that could also be where a new high school is built.

Strumpshaw: Among a handful of proposals for Strumpshaw is a residential development of 90 homes on land off Mill Lane.

Taverham: A development of 1,400 homes with a new primary school and local centre on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road is the largest of nine sites put forward.

Up to 200 homes and a retirement complex are proposed at land next to Beech Avenue Business Park in Ringland Road, while up to 144 homes and a building to be a community technology hub is proposed for a field at Taverham Road.

Seventy homes are proposed for a site of just over three hectares south of Taverham Road and about 50 homes on land off Beech Avenue.

Thorpe St Andrew: A controversial proposal for 300 homes at the Racecourse Plantation was given permission earlier this year, after previously being rejected by Broadland District Council.

That site is submitted for inclusion in the local plan, but that is now rather a moot point, given permission has been given.

On the former Langley Preparatory School site, 70 homes are proposed on the south site and 40 on the north site, while homes are also proposed on land to the east side of Woodside Road and at the former Oasis Leisure Club site, where a replacement spa and wellbeing club are also posited.

Wroxham: Among the proposals are 350 homes on land to the east of Salhouse Road, another 100 at another site off Salhouse Road and 100 homes south of Wherry Gardens. Twenty homes are also proposed at Wroxham Football Club's Trafford Park.

South Norfolk

Aslacton: Among a handful of submissions are two sites off Church Road, each for about 40 homes.

Barford: Land off Watton Road has been put forward for a development of 117 homes. Officers highlight the impact on the Tiffey Valley could be an issue.

Barnham Broom: Four sites have been put forward, including two separate sites of 50 homes - one off Bell Road and one to the west of Mill View.

Bawburgh: Some of the proposals for Bawburgh relate more to Costessey, so are detailed in that section. But one of the proposals is for an unspecified number of homes on a 13.68 hectare plot of land east of Stocks Hill. However, officers say that has "significant areas at risk of flooding".

Bixley: About 100 homes are proposed on land next to and to the north of Octagon Farm.

Bracon Ash: A potential new garden village settlement has been proposed on 364 hectares of land to the west of Hethel.

It has been put forward by Glavenhill Strategic Land, who say 2,000 new homes could be built there by 2036, with a further 3,160 beyond that.

They say that new garden village and accompanying employment would be well placed on the Cambridge-Norwich hi-tech corridor.

However, Bracon Ash and Hethel Parish Council are "totally opposed" to the site due to the size.

They said: "It is a huge development on a green field site impacting directly on the grade 2* listed Stanfield Hall. This building is an outstanding landmark and it would be severely impacted by building all around it."

Businessman Andre Serruys. who lives in Stanfield Hall - at the centre of the submitted site - has also objected. He said the submission had been made without his knowledge or consent and did not support the proposal.

Brockdish: A proposal for 50 homes on land off Church Lane has been lodged.

Brooke: Nine submissions have been lodged, including for up to 150 homes and a school on a 9.1 hectare site east of Norwich Road.

Another of the larger proposals is for about 150 homes on land to the north of The Street and Laurel Farm.

Bunwell: One of the largest of a number of sites put forward is one of just over six hectares at Church Farm.

Burston and Shimpling: A number of small sites have been put forward, with the largest in terms of land a 2.44 hectare site for an unspecified number of homes at Burston Rectory Road.

Caistor St Edmund: A proposal for about 180 homes, along with a new Caistor Country Park, has been put forward by Glavenhill Strategic Land - also behind the Hethel Garden Village proposal - for more than 36 hectares of land north of Caistor Lane.

But there were a number of objections, including from Poringland Parish Council, Caistor St Edmund Parish Council and Bixley Parish Council.

They were concerned the development would amalgamate the Arminghall/Bixley settlements with the Poringland conurbation.

A proposal for an unspecified number of homes on nearly 10 hectares of land south of Caistor Lane has also met with opposition.

There have also been other submissions for 150 homes south of Caistor Lane and 110 homes north of Stoke Road.

Colney: Four proposals for homes have been lodged, including for 200 retirement properties on land at Colney Hall.

Costessey: Thirteen residential sites have been put forward.

By far the largest site is at the Costessey Landfill Site, where the 46.62 hectare site is proposed for mixed development. It would include an unspecified number of homes, employment uses and public open space.

Other proposals include: about 80 homes on land north of Farmland Road; an unspecified number of homes at a site of almost 12 hectares to the north east of Town House Road; an unspecified number of homes on land at Town House Road; 55 homes at the Roundwell Works site and about 50 homes on land off Ringland Lane.

Cringleford: The biggest proposal is for an unspecified number of homes, including a primary school, shops and public open space on 44.7 hectares of land south west of Newfound Farm in Colney Lane. Colney Parish Council is among the objectors, but part of the site has already been given planning permission.

Dickleburgh and Rushall: Fifteen sites of various sizes have been put forward. Some 80 homes are proposed for land off Norwich Road and 100 on land off Harvey Lane in Dickleburgh. Sites to the north and south of Rectory Road are among others which have been put forward.

Diss: Eleven housing sites have been put forward for Diss. The largest of which is for an unspecified number of homes on 49 hectares of land west of Shelfanger Road. A development of about 100 homes and open space is also proposed for land east of Shelfanger Road.

And nearly 11 hectares on land north of Frenze Hall Lane and west of Walcot Green has been put forward for an unspecified number of homes and public green space.

Ditchingham: The largest of half a dozen sites put forward is for an unspecified number of homes on 5.58 hectares of land at Thwaite Road/Tunneys Lane.

Fifty homes are also proposed on land to the north of Loddon Road.

Earsham: Eighty homes are proposed on land to the west of the village and 50 homes on land east of School Lane.

Easton: Twenty-five homes are proposed on nine hectares of land off the A47.

Ellingham: A handful of proposals have been put forward, the largest of which is on land south of Mill Road, where 32 homes could be built.

Forncett: A number of sites have been put forward, including about 600 homes on a 21 hectare site at Forncett St Peter.

Framingham Earl and Framingham Pigot: Among proposed sites are one for 140 homes at Burgate Lane in Framingham Earl and 10 hectares north and south of Pigot Lane for an undetermined number of homes.

Gillingham: A site of nearly six hectares has been proposed for an unspecified number of homes on land to the south of the A143 and A146 roundabout.

Great Moulton: A handful of sites have been submitted, including the former meat processing plant which could make way for up to 30 homes.

Haddiscoe: A 122-home development is proposed for Haddiscoe Manor Farm and 25 homes on land at the junction of the A143 and B1136.

Harleston: Ten sites have been submitted, including up to 350 homes at Briar Farm, 175 homes on land south of Spirketts Lane, 160 homes south of Needham Road, 150 homes to the west of Shotford Road and 110 on land south of Redenhall Road.

Hempnall: The largest site put forward is for just over 13 hectares of land around Alburgh Road. That is for a mixed use development, led by residential development of an unspecified number.

Other proposals include 75 homes on land south of Millfields, 50 homes at land at Bussey's Loke and 40 homes west of Field Lane.

Hethersett: By far the biggest proposed allocation is for up to 3,000 homes on land around the village, some of which are already being built as the land was in a previous local plan. But the new site extends further to the north, west and east. It also includes a country park.

A proposal for 300 homes on land at New Road, although officers say there is "no evidence that an access can be achieved" to that site, so they do not consider it suitable.

Hingham: Ten sites have been put forward. They include up to 300 homes on land to the south of Norwich Road, about 300 homes on land to the north of Springfield Way and west of Dereham Road, 200 homes on land west of Attleborough Road and up to 200 south of Watton Road.

About 172 homes are proposed south of Norwich Road and up to 100 on land opposite Hingham Sports Centre. Nearly 100 have also been put forward for Swan Field, off Hardingham Road.

Kirby Cane and Ellingham: Three sites have been lodged. One for up to 45 homes to the east of Church Road, one for 20 homes south of Old Yarmouth Road and one for 25 homes at Newgate Lane.

Little Melton: M Scott Properties has lodged a submission for a 43 hectare site on land between Watton Road, Green Lane and School Lane.

The site would include up to 640 homes, public spaces, a new local centre and hub and expansion of Little Melton Primary School.

Up to 500 homes are proposed at another site at Braymeadow Lane, while up to 75 homes are proposed for land off Mill Road.

Loddon and Chedgrave: In Loddon, up to 228 homes have been mooted for land off Beccles Road, while a residential development of about 130 homes, plus a Scout hut, has been suggested for land to the east of High Bungay Road.

In Chedgrave, a residential development of up to 70 homes has been submitted for land off Langley Road.

Long Stratton: Up to 100 homes have been proposed for land south of St Mary's Road, while up to 100 homes have been put forward for land at Cuidad Rodrego Farm in Forncett Road.

Marlingford and Colton: Proposals have been submitted for residential development, holiday accommodation or staff accommodation related to the expanding Barnham Broom Golf and Country Club.

Mulbarton: A site of almost 15 hectares has been submitted for an unspecified number of homes south of Rectory Lane, while a 4.7 hectare site north of Rectory Lane has also been put forward for housing.

Needham: A 175-home development on six hectares of land north of Needham Road has been submitted. It has been opposed by Starston Parish Council.

Poringland: A residential development of between 250 and 320 homes has been proposed on an 18.35 hectare site on land north and south of Shotesham Road. Poringland Parish Council has objected to that submission.

The parish council has also objected to a 165-home proposal put forward on land south of Burgate Lane.

Pulham Market: Among proposals are a site of 50 homes west of Mill Lane, while 30 homes are mooted on land at Cook's Field, just north of Jocelyn Close.

Pulham St Mary: Seven sites have been put forward, the largest of which is a 3.76 hectare site northwest of Norwich Road and Poppy's Lane.

Rockland St Mary: A residential development of about 200 homes is proposed on 15.52 hectares of land west of Lower Road, south of New Inn Hill.

It triggered a number of objections, including from Claxton Parish Council, which feared a "major risk of severe flooding" from the site.

Other proposals for Rockland St Mary include three sites for 25 homes off The Street.

Roydon: The largest of half a dozen proposed sites in Roydon is for land at Sturgeons Farm, off Shelfanger Road. That submission is for more than 400 homes.

Other suggested sites include 89 homes on land south of High Road and up to 33 homes on land north of Shelfanger Road.

Scole: Among five proposed sites are about 50 homes for a site south of Bungay Road and up to 45 on land at Rose Farm, also south of Bungay Road.

Spooner Row: Nine sites have been put forward, including 88 homes on a site north of Station Road and up to 54 homes south of Station Road.

Stoke Holy Cross: Some of the Caistor St Edmund proposals relate to Stoke Holy Cross. But there are also proposals for 80 homes at Model Farm and for up to 60 south of Long Lane,

Swardeston: The largest scheme in Swardeston is for 173 homes on a site of almost seven hectares off Main Road.

Thurton and Ashby St Mary: Of three sites submitted, one for 45 homes north of Norwich Road is the biggest.

Toft Monks: A site of just over five hectares south of Post Office Road is proposed for a residential development.

Woodton: Among a number of sites put forward is land north of Suckling Place, which it is suggested could be suitable for about 60 homes.

Wymondham: A new 6,500 settlement is the largest of 20 sites which have been submitted. That would be on a 340 hectare site at Park Farm in Silfield, south of the A11.

The development would require new access from the A11 and from a new junction on the Wymondham to Ashwellthorpe Road.

But opponents to the scheme include the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, who say it would lead to the loss of irreplaceable ancient woodland.

Other major proposals are for up to 1,500 homes, a school and employment areas on a 157 hectare site in north Wymondham and about 1,500 homes on a 132 hectare site to the south of the town.

There are also proposals for up to 800 homes north of Silfield Road and up to 400 homes south of Silfield Road.

Other large developments put forward are for about 500 homes south of Gonville Hall Farm and 400 homes on land at Johnson's Farm.

Breckland

Attleborough and Thetford are the key areas where growth up to 2036 is outlined in Breckland Council's draft local plan, which it intends to submit for inspection later this year.

The plan states: "New development will be directed to locations that are co-ordinated with transport provision, have good access to support existing services, community facilities and open space.

"Outside the strategic growth locations of Attleborough and Thetford, a more balanced approach to housing development between rural and urban areas will have taken place, allowing for improved housing land supply from rural areas to help in facilitating planned growth and the infrastructure required to support development, so that communities can grow in a sustainable and cohesive manner."

While a new housing allocation of 2,650 homes for Attleborough will be included, Thetford's 3,668 homes are already earmarked through the Thetford Area Action Plan.

Attleborough: 2,650 homes

A major urban extension of land to the south west of Attleborough will see 2,650 new homes built by 2036, with a further 1,350 anticipated in the years beyond that.

There would be a new £18m link road between London Road and the B1077 Attleborough Road once 1,200 homes are built, along with two primary schools.

Members of Breckland Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the outline plans in March.

Once the 4,000 homes are built it will mean an extra 9,200 residents in Attleborough, almost doubling the population of 10,500 people recorded in 2011.

Thetford: 3,668 homes

The plan predicts that 3,250 homes will have come forward in Thetford by 2036, so no new allocation is being made on top of the 3,668 already earmarked.

Like Attleborough, the new homes will be through a sustainable urban extension, which is already taking shape on land to the north of the town.

Construction of the first phase of what will be a 5,000 home development - known as Kingfleet - started in October last year.

Planning permission for the extension, which also includes employment land, three schools, a community centre and healthcare facilities, was obtained in 2016.

Dereham: 750 homes

The draft plan has an allocation of an extra 750 homes in Dereham, including 290 to the east of Shipdham Road, 130 to the west of Shipdham Road and 210 off Swanton Road.

Swaffham: 600 homes

An extra 600 homes are proposed in Swaffham, including 175 to the east of Brandon Road, 185 to the south of Norwich Road and 165 to the north of Norwich Road.

Watton: 205 homes

At least 60 homes could be built on two sites of farmland off Saham Road, although improvements to the B1108 and Saham Road junction would be needed and issues with a gas pipeline would need to be overcome.

And 2.7 hectares of land north of Norwich Road is allocated for at least 45 homes and a care home of at least 60 beds.

Other locations: Smaller numbers of homes are due to be allocated in places such as Ashill, Garboldisham, Hockering, Narborough, Banham, Old Buckenham, Shipdham, North Elmham, Sporle, Swanton Morley, Necton and Harling.

Great Yarmouth Borough

Detailed allocations for where housing could be accommodated in Great Yarmouth are still being worked up, but broader brush strokes as to where housing could be permitted were painted in the borough council's core strategy of its local plan.

The draft plan makes provision for 5,929 homes over their plan period of up to 2030, although more than a thousand of those homes have already been built.

Approximately 35pc of the intended growth will be in the borough's main towns of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Council officers say there is little opportunity for further expansion in Great Yarmouth itself, apart from the Great Yarmouth Waterfront regeneration project, which would include 1,000 new homes, and is included in the already existing local plan.

The new draft plan does highlight the potential for the redevelopment of the Conge area for up to 400 homes and for a number of "high quality residences" as part of a scheme for Hall Quay.

They say Gorleston is also substantially built up with "limited potential" for housing growth, so just one site for redevelopment for housing is considered to be enough.

Bradwell and Caister-on-Sea

Council officers say the existing housing allocation for Bradwell, which includes nearly 1,000 homes at Beacon Park. means no extra sites are needed to be allocated.

They say there have been far fewer homes built iN Caister-on-Sea, but say there is a "relatively limited" choice of sites for allocation. They say no further allocations are needed, given the homes being built in Bradwell.

Other villages

Council officers have a draft allocation for 480 homes in what are known as primary villages. Those villages include:

Belton: 100 homes

One hundred homes have been allocated for farmland off New Road in Belton. Planning consent granted for 64 homes to the north of New Road includes the provision of a new mini-roundabout to serve the proposed development.

Officers say: "The site is within walking distance of the primary school, children's centres and supermarket, with Church Lane and Bell Lane providing the most direct routes."

But they add: "The allocation will require a sensitive layout and design that reflects and preserves the character of the village and surrounding landscape."

Hemsby: 190 homes

Land at the former Pontins Holiday Camp at Hemsby to be allocated for 190 homes, along with tourism or community uses.

The holiday camp closed in 2009 and has been empty since, with the former holiday chalets and other buildings and structures in a derelict condition and targets for vandals.

In July, plans to build the 190 homes were approved by councillors, despite 109 objections.

Concerns were raised over the impact of new homes on schools, GP surgeries and roads.

Ormesby St Margaret: 190 homes

Up to 190 homes could be permitted on land south of Cromer Road. Council officers say development would result in the loss of some farm land and could need archaeological investigation, owing to the remains of St Peter's Church, which could date back to the 12th century.

North Norfolk

Almost thirty sites in towns and villages across north Norfolk are earmarked for development in the district's first draft of the area's local plan.

North Norfolk District Council's vision for the area over the next two decades says there is a need for 4,464 further homes to be built by 2036.

Consultation on North Norfolk's Local Plan took place in May and June. The council will consider the comments made before making amendments, consulting again and then submitting the plan to inspectors for final examination.

Here are some of the major elements:

Cromer: 592 homes

Officers say that, while Cromer could support relatively high levels of growth, there are constraints in development, due to most of the surrounding landscape being in the designated Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But they say a total of 592 homes could be built on four sites in Cromer. Those sites are on land at the town's High Station (22 homes); at Runton Road and Clifton Park (90 homes); land west of Pine Tree Farm (300 homes); and 180 homes on a site at the former golf practice ground in Overstrand Road.

Fakenham: 680 homes

Earmarked for a maximum of 680 new homes, after it was also labelled an area suitable for large growth, with 560 properties set to be located north of Rudham Stile Lane; 65 at the junction with the A148 and B1146; and between 35 to 55 south of Barons Close.

But officers acknowledge that there are constraints on development in the town. They say: "There are a range of factors which influence the potential location of development in Fakenham including, environmental and landscape considerations and the need to take into account available infrastructure.

"Growth in Fakenham will be dependent on investment in infrastructure."

North Walsham: 2,150 homes

As the largest town in the district, there is a 1,800 home western extension proposed, along with 350 further homes in Norwich Road and Nursery Drive.

The draft local plan states: "The town can accommodate a high level of growth," and 23pc of all housing growth in the district is set to take place there.

However, North Walsham Town Council has objected to the draft plan. Mayor Garry Bull said the town council's concerns included that the infrastructure would not be able to cope with such an increase in homes.

He said: "The town council is also concerned that under the current proposals North Walsham runs the risk of becoming a dormitory town for employment in other areas at the expense of employment within the town."

Holt: 327 homes

Three sites are proposed to be allocated in Holt. To the east of the town, on land at Heath Farm, 200 homes are earmarked to extent the site currently being built by Lovell Homes.

Between 70 and 100 homes could be built on land south of Beresford Road, with a new primary school and pedestrian links into Holt Country park.

And about 30 homes could be built on land north of Valley Lane to the west of the town.

The draft local plan states: "There is very little previously developed land in and around Holt which inevitably means that new locations for development are on the edge of town in countryside, greenfield, locations.

"Whilst over the plan period it is expected that a process of re-development, infill developments, and changes of use will continue to provide a supply of new homes and other uses, these opportunities are relatively modest and will not address the identified need for new homes in particular. New greenfield allocations are therefore necessary in order to deliver the required growth."

Elsewhere: Hoveton, Sheringham, Stalham and Wells-next-the-Sea were also allocated as small growth towns, and could see developments of 150 homes, 135 homes, 150 homes, and 80 homes respectively.

The settlements of Blakeney, Briston, Ludham, and Mundesley, were described as small growth villages.

West Norfolk

The Local Plan is being reviewed in West Norfolk, with officers saying they need to allocate at least a further 1,685 homes through to 2036.

Officers say there is already commitment to 11,190 homes which have been completed, are being built or have planning permission across the district.

But they intend to allocate sites for 1,376 further homes, recognising some of the sites will not come forward and that more than 540 will also come forward from neighbourhood plans being drawn up.

King's Lynn and surrounding areas: The local plan review proposes that 1,025 further homes be allocated - although they would all be in the West Winch area.

In King's Lynn itself, a number of the sites have already been allocated in the existing plan, so there are no new proposals for the town itself in the review of the local plan.

Already allocated sites include:

Boal Quay (350 homes)

The derelict land at Boal Quay, currently used for car parking, was identified for redevelopment as part of the council's 2008 waterfront regeneration scheme.

The 4.1 hectare land is already allocated in the local plan for some 350 new homes.

South of Parkway (260 homes)

The former playing fields for the College of West Anglia are allocated for 260 homes.

Lynnsport (At least 297 homes)

Permission has been granted for 225 homes on three sites and some of the homes have already been built.

Knight's Hill (600 homes)

A site at Knight Hill is allocated for 600 homes in the local plan- although an application for planning permission was thrown out earlier this year.

In March, the borough council's planning committee rejected plans from developer Camlands for the homes between Grimston Road and the A149.

West Lynn Bankside (120 homes)

At least 120 homes could be built on the former Del Monte site. The council says the derelict brownfield site is capable of achieving a high density waterfront development. The site is

West Winch (3,200 homes)

At least 3,200 homes are allocated for land around West Winch. A new road to enable the homes to be built would cost around £14m. The 1,025 extra homes to be built by 2036 are earmarked for this area.

Other towns:

Downham Market (390 homes)

At least 250 homes are allocated for land east of Lynn Road and 140 on land north of the southern bypass.

Hunstanton (333 homes)

These allocated sites include 163 homes on land north of Hunstanton Road and at least 120 on land east of Cromer Road.

Wisbech Fringe (550 homes)

A 25.3 hectare plot of land to the east of Wisbech has 550 homes allocated on it.

New proposed allocations:

Watlington (at least 115 homes)

The site proposed for allocation is farmland to the east of Downham Road and the west of Mill Road.

Council officers state: "This represents an opportunity for the a significant contribution towards the overall local housing need to be meet in a sustainable manner at one of the most sustainable settlements within the borough."

Terrington St Clement (76 homes)

The local plan review proposes allocating a 4.9 hectare site south of Norgate Way and west of Benn's Lane for at least 76 homes.

Other sites: Other proposed allocation sites are for relatively small amounts of housing in places such as Stoke Ferry, Marham, Southery, Burnham Market, Docking, East Rudham, Great Massingham, Middleton, Marham, Clenchwarton, Tilney St Lawrence, Marshland St James, Emneth, West Walton, Marshland St James, Walpole St Andrew.