Norfolk MP Norman Lamb takes cannabis oil on BBC documentary

Sir Norman Lambin a legal cannabis growing factory in Canada.

The Liberal Democrat MP for north Norfolk has called for the legalisation of cannabis after trying it in Canada.

Sir Norman Lamb taking cannabis oil.

Sir Norman Lamb tried cannabis oil while filming a documentary about the effects of the class B drug in Canada, where its use for recreational purposes is legal.

Sir Norman went on the trip with Labour MP David Lammy and the Conservative MP Jonathan Djanogly as part of the documentary for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, to learn more about the legalisation of the drug.

The programme, named Legalising Weed - Canada's Story, saw the Norfolk MP buy and try cannabis oil before flushing the rest of it down the toilet ahead of his return flight to the UK.

Ahead of the trip, Sir Lamb said: "People have no idea what they are buying on the street, it could be very potent.

From left, L-R Sir Norman Lamb, Jonathan Djanogly and David Lammy in a controlled cannabis growing centre.

"I want to see what the teething problems are and what we can learn from their mistakes, so it can inform our approach in this country but I really wanted to see it for myself."

The oil tried by Sir Norman contained compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is a psychoactive ingredient that makes it different and more potent than the legal CBD (cannabidiol) oil.

Lamb, who previously tried cannabis as a student, told the programme: "Taking this oil is purely for sleeping, for relaxation, I will take it before bed and before my flight home.

"I was really anxious because I had the hearing of the technology and science select committee the next day and I was travelling back overnight, and I just thought if I get back having had no sleep it will be a challenge."

Sir Norman Lamb buying cannabis oil in Canada.

He said it was "ridiculous" that he had to dispose of it down the toilet before returning to the UK "because to bring it back into the country would have been a criminal act".

He said the cannabis oil did not make him feel "high" but it did help him fall asleep.

Mr Lamb said: "I slept incredibly well.

"I took the drops and I slept very well on the plane home, I actually slept through breakfast."

Sir Norman Lamb buying cannabis oil in Canada.

"There does not appear to be the same level of debate about mental health and psychosis as there is in UK. I would have a cap on potency if legalised in the UK."

The documentary is available on BBC iPlayer from Monday, July 29.

Sir Norman Lamb taking cannabis oil.

