Giant work by renowned sculptor to go on display in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:38 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 12 April 2019

The Erl King sculpture by Sir Anthony Caro. Picture: Maureen Barlin

The Erl King sculpture by Sir Anthony Caro. Picture: Maureen Barlin

Maureen Barlin

One of the final large-scale works of a renowned British sculptor is to be put on display in the centre of Norwich.

Sir Anthony Caro, one of the world's leading sculptors, who celebrates his eightieth birthday.

‘Erl King’ is a two-and-a-half metre tall steel sculpture produced by Sir Anthony Caro in 2009, four years before his death in 2013.

The sculpture, which is largely made from a ship’s anchor, is to be displayed on the same spot Damien Hirst’s Hymn sculpture stood last year - outside Norwich University of the Arts in St George’s Street.

The 4.3 tonne piece of artwork stands at 2.51m high, 2.62m wide and 1.71m deep and is scheduled to spend around three months in the city.

It is due to arrive in the coming weeks, with Norwich City Council giving the university permission to display it until the end of July.

'Erl King', sculpture by Anthony Caro, which is to go on display in Norwich. Picture: John Riddy'Erl King', sculpture by Anthony Caro, which is to go on display in Norwich. Picture: John Riddy

The sculpture’s arrival will coincide with an exhibition at the university exploring the sculptor’s work and his relationship with another renowned artist - Henry Moore.

A NUA spokesman said the exhibition will showcase some works of Sir Anthony that had never before been seen, while also display Henry Moore’s amendments to some of the sculptor’s original sketches.

It will be the first time the sculpture has been displayed in Norwich, having previously been put on show in Regent’s Park in London and as far away as Sydney, Australia.

Neil Powell, curator of the exhibition, ‘Iron in the Soul’, said: “Caro was probably the most important and internationally acclaimed British sculptor of his generation.

Seated Woman' sketch from Sir Anthony Caro with amendments of Henry Moore. Picture: Christopher CunninghamSeated Woman' sketch from Sir Anthony Caro with amendments of Henry Moore. Picture: Christopher Cunningham

“As curator, I have been fortunate in having privileged access to his archive in order to research the show and as a consequence we are delighted to be able to reveal a significant number of important works for the first time to public audiences later this year.”

He added: “The massive iron and steel sculpture epitomises Caro’s use of materials and his process of making.

“While researching the archive this sculpture leapt out as being a great fit for the city and specifically for our proposed site next to the River Wensum.”

The exhibition will open to the public from Tuesday, May 7.

