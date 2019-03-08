Plans for new forest school in Norfolk given the go ahead - complete with alpaca herd

Plans for a new forest school and day nursery near a Norfolk town have been given the go ahead by councillors.

A forest school has been proposed for Long Road, Silfield, near Wymondham. Photo: Google A forest school has been proposed for Long Road, Silfield, near Wymondham. Photo: Google

South Norfolk Council's planning committee has given its seal of approval to Maurice Briggs' proposal to transform a wooded area off of Silfield Street, near Wymondham, which will see it create an outdoor learning environment for youngsters.

The plans include yurts, a summer house and poly-tunnels for planting, as well as shelters for six alpacas, which will share the site with the school.

The new forest school will provide a place for youngsters to learn about the world around them in an outdoor environment, taking part in activities such as growing, harvesting and den building, with it catering to a maximum of 30 children at a time.

The scheme was awarded planning permission on Wednesday, after members of South Norfolk Council's planning committee voted in its favour.