Plans for new forest school in Norfolk given the go ahead - complete with alpaca herd
PUBLISHED: 16:42 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 21 August 2019
Archant © 2014
Plans for a new forest school and day nursery near a Norfolk town have been given the go ahead by councillors.
South Norfolk Council's planning committee has given its seal of approval to Maurice Briggs' proposal to transform a wooded area off of Silfield Street, near Wymondham, which will see it create an outdoor learning environment for youngsters.
You may also want to watch:
The plans include yurts, a summer house and poly-tunnels for planting, as well as shelters for six alpacas, which will share the site with the school.
The new forest school will provide a place for youngsters to learn about the world around them in an outdoor environment, taking part in activities such as growing, harvesting and den building, with it catering to a maximum of 30 children at a time.
The scheme was awarded planning permission on Wednesday, after members of South Norfolk Council's planning committee voted in its favour.