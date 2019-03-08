Golden arches sign row at delayed A140 McDonald's

Parish council have objected to a planned 12m tall McDonalds sign being build at the site of a new drive thru restaurant on the A140. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

McDonald's wants to build a 12-metre tall illuminated sign at its planned new drive-thru on the A140 but locals are not loving it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A McDonalds sign at the drive-thru at the A11 Thickthorn services similar to be one being proposed on the A140 near Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin A McDonalds sign at the drive-thru at the A11 Thickthorn services similar to be one being proposed on the A140 near Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin

Three local parish councils have objected to the planned totem-style sign featuring the company's famous golden arches logo that would tower over the planned restaurant next to the the A140 and A143 roundabout at Scole, near Diss.

The proposal to build the restaurant as part of a new service station was approved by Mid-Suffolk District Council last June.

But while the BP filling station, including an M&S Simply Food outlet, opened this week, work is yet to start on the neighbouring site of the planned McDonald's.

A spokesman for the company said they remained committed to building the restaurant, which will have parking for 50 cars and 100 covers across internal and external seating areas.

However plans for the sign have drawn objections to Mid Suffolk Council with concerns over light pollution and the impact on the surrounding landscape.

Graham Moore, chairman Scole Parish Council, said: "We are very concerned about the effect this whole site will have on the ecology within the Waveney Valley and especially on our Pocket Park that is situated just across the A140 from this development.

Illustrations of how the planned McDonalds sign will look on the A140. Objectors the number of trees shown is misleading. Picture: Mid Suffolk Council Illustrations of how the planned McDonalds sign will look on the A140. Objectors the number of trees shown is misleading. Picture: Mid Suffolk Council

"Light and noise pollution can only have a detrimental effect on the fragile eco-systems found locally. There are several species of rare bat that use the valley as their hunting ground and a large McDonald's sign will do nothing to enhance their existence, or ours come to that."

In their submission, Roger Greenacre, chairman of Stuston Parish Meeting, states the parish is opposed on the grounds that it will result in excessive light pollution and is not in keeping with a rural community.

Sarah Foote, clerk of Brome and Oakley Parish Council, said construction work on the site had already created light pollution and argued illustrations of the site showing mature trees screening the sign were inaccurate.

The completed new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole and in the forground the site of the planned McDonald's site where work is yet to start. Picture: Simon Parkin The completed new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole and in the forground the site of the planned McDonald's site where work is yet to start. Picture: Simon Parkin

Could this be the recipe for ending McDonald's traffic woes at retail park?

The 1.45 hectare site, on Old Bury Road, close to the edge of Diss Golf Club and a golf driving range, was previously an empty field.

When the service station plans were initially submitted, concerns were raised over the location of development, its size and road safety.

A McDonalds sign at the drive-thru at the A11 Thickthorn services similar to be one being proposed on the A140 near Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin A McDonalds sign at the drive-thru at the A11 Thickthorn services similar to be one being proposed on the A140 near Scole. Picture: Simon Parkin

A new footpath and pedestrian and cycling crossing have been built as part of the scheme.