‘My shower flooded with faeces’ – Woman says plumbing problems turned dream home into nightmare

Linda Anderson experienced persistent problems with the plumbing of her new house in Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A woman has described how her dream new home turned into a nightmare after her shower was flooded with faeces and her toilets constantly flushed leaving her facing huge water bills.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trumpeter Rise is part of Maple Rise, a development of new homes in Long Stratton by Big Sky Developments. Picture: Simon Parkin Trumpeter Rise is part of Maple Rise, a development of new homes in Long Stratton by Big Sky Developments. Picture: Simon Parkin

Linda Anderson, 69, moved into a newly built two-bedroom house in Long Stratton last August but says she was quickly dealing with persistent problems with the plumbing.

Her first shower saw water leak down through the ceiling below while the properties three toilets were constantly blocked. The backing-up led to waste water and faeces coming up into the shower while the constant flushing saw her water suppliers warning her bills would rise to almost £150 a month.

She said: “Despite only having two bedrooms the house has three toilets and I’ve had problems with them backing up from the moment I moved in. It is not very nice to have faeces floating about in your shower.

Linda Anderson saw toilets constantly blocked and faeces flooding the shower amid plumbing problems at her new house in Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin Linda Anderson saw toilets constantly blocked and faeces flooding the shower amid plumbing problems at her new house in Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

“The first time I had used the shower when I came back downstairs I had water running all down the windows on the inside. When they cam to check that they found that the tray underneath the shower had not had the pipes connected, so it just came straight through the ceiling into the lounge.”

The £212,000 semi-detached house on Trumpeter Rise is part of Maple Rise, a development of about 50 new homes by Big Sky Developments, owned by South Norfolk Council.

Mrs Anderson said: “It took them three months to sort that out because they didn’t seem to realise that was something wrong with the drains that needed sorting out.

Linda Anderson experienced persistent problems with the plumbing of her new house in Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin Linda Anderson experienced persistent problems with the plumbing of her new house in Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

“I also got a letter from the water company saying that although I had been paying £19 a month for water and sewage at my previous house could I now pay £146 a month because I was using so much water to try to clear the problems with the toilets.”

The developers said work to repair water mains outside the house had now been carried out and a drains blockage had been removed.

Spencer Burrell from Big Sky Development said: “We are sorry that Mrs Anderson has experienced some issues since moving into Maple Park. It’s important to us that our customers enjoy their new homes and we have ensured that the issues have been resolved as quickly as possible. The drains did contain some builder’s rubble but this has now been cleared. We have also re-laid the drains and this has solved the problem.”