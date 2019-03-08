Search

Campaigners peacefully protest quarry plans for natural beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 15:55 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 17 March 2019

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

Archant

Around 150 people have gathered to peacefully protest a proposed large sand quarry in a natural beauty spot.

Campaigners protest against a proposed sand quarry which will be on natural beaty spot Shouldham Warren in West Norfolk. PHOTO: Paul DixonCampaigners protest against a proposed sand quarry which will be on natural beaty spot Shouldham Warren in West Norfolk. PHOTO: Paul Dixon

It was the latest stage in Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) campaign against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

Cyclists, horse-riders, dog walkers and families stopped to talk to the large group of protesters in the woods at Shouldham Warren, a popular walking hotspot which would be destroyed to make way for the quarry.

The outline plans proposed by Sibelco UK Ltd to Norfolk County Council state that they would pump the sand, which is used to make glass, from the site to its processing facility at Leziate.

