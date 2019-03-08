Call for a total ban on parking on the pavement - but what do you think?

A call has been made for a total ban on cars parking on the pavement following a new law being agreed in Scotland.

In built-up areas across the county - particularly city and town centres - the sight of cars and other vehicles at least partially mounting the kerb is far from rare.

In narrow residential streets, the half-on-half-off practice is widespread to enable vehicles to get through.

However, a national charity which promotes every day walking has called for it to stop, arguing that it causes obstruction to pedestrians and - in particular - wheelchair users.

Stephen Edwards, director of policy and communications at Living Streets, said: “Pavement parking is incredibly dangerous for those in wheelchairs, those living with sight loss and parents with buggies, forcing them into the road and oncoming traffic.

“It is the one issue we are contacted most about at Living Streets, with older people especially reporting that they’re unable to leave the house because of vehicles blocking their pavements.”

