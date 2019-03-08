Should Norwich businesses be taxed for their staff car parks?

That is the question that is being put to Norwich City Council, which is being urged to follow Nottingham’s lead.

In 2012, Nottingham City Council became the only council in the country to use powers granted by central government allowing it to charge a workplace parking levy.

This levy, which taxes any business providing 11 or more parking spaces to employees, would specifically fund transport schemes.

Now, Norwich City Council is being urged to follow its lead and bring in a levy, in a bid to help reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

In a question to full council, environmental student Matt White, of Silver Road in Norwich, will ask if the city council would consider adopting such a scheme.

Mr White, 36, who has also campaigned for the city to have a car-free day, said: “Since its introduction, Nottingham has made millions from the levy, so it feels like we’re missing a trick.

“For me, it is a no-brainer. At a recent meeting the city council said it would be keen for trams in the city and this would be a great way of raising money towards that.”

Mr White, who lives with a lung condition, added that the levy could serve as a disincentive for people to drive into work, with businesses often shunting costs to their employees,

The issue will be discussed at a full meeting of Norwich City Council next week.