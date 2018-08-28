‘Shoreditch-inspired’ shipping container scheme for derelict land in city centre given go ahead
PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 10 January 2019
Columbia Threadneedle
A seldom-used piece of land close to Anglia Square in Norwich is to be transformed into a trendy Shoreditch-style development.
Councillors have given the go ahead to Columbia Threadneedle’s ‘Under the Flyover’ scheme, which will see more than a dozen converted shipping containers installed on a derelict piece of land under the St Crispins Road flyover.
The containers will then be made available to retailers, bars and pop-up businesses, while also providing outdoor leisure and performance space.
Tracey Armitage, the council’s case officer for the application, told members the vision for the site included the possibility of it hosting film screenings, family orientated events and Sunday lunch meets.
The committee was also told the 19 shipping containers may end up being used by businesses displaced during construction work on the £271m Anglia Square revamp - should the scheme go ahead.
All but one member voted in favour of the scheme, with Hugo Malik, councillor for the Nelson ward, abstaining.
