Shoppers invited to buy gifts for children who might not get presents

Shoppers are invited to buy books for children in care. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2008

Shoppers are being encouraged to buy a gift or a book to brighten the Christmas of children who might not get any other presents this festive season.

Jan Holden, head of libraries, at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jan Holden, head of libraries, at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council and Waterstones have teamed up again for the Giving Tree appeal, now in its thirteenth year - and are also asking people to donate presents at the county's libraries.

The Giving Tree, in the Castle Street branch of Waterstones in Norwich, is decorated with dozens of tags, each representing a child and the book they would like to receive this Christmas.

Customers wishing to support the appeal can buy the books which will be wrapped and sent to the children in time for Christmas.

Last year's appeal saw a record-breaking response with over 400 books bought, wrapped and delivered to children in care across Norfolk.

For those who cannot make it to the shop in Norwich, books can be purchased via email.

People should send an email with 'Giving Tree Appeal' in the subject line to norwich@waterstones.com

Books should be purchased by the end of Monday, December 9, so they reach children in time for Christmas.

And there are also drop-off points in the county's libraries where gifts for looked-after children can be left.

Jan Holden, head of libraries for Norfolk County Council, said: "Last year 76 gift bags were gifted to young people thanks to donations from ciybcuk staff and this year we are looking to extend the donation requests throughout Norfolk Libraries.

"We are asking for donations from library members to help us achieve our mission, ensuring that these young people feel included this Christmas."

Libraries around the county will be collecting gifts until Tuesday, December 10.

They are inviting gift donations suitable for 16 and 17 year olds, example gifts may include toiletries, food items and sweet treats, cinema gift vouchers, home items (blankets, cushions, photo frames etc).

They will be wrapped by Norfolk County Council staff and distributed out to young people in care across the county.

The council says that many of the young people are unable to spend Christmas with their families and these gifts may be the only presents they receive.