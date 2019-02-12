Search

Convenience store could lose its licence for allegedly selling smuggled tobacco and alcohol

PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 23 February 2019

A sign says the Seven Days store is closing down Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A convenience store could lose its licence for allegedly selling smuggled tobacco and alcohol.

The Seven Days Store on London Road, King's Lynn Picture: GoogleThe Seven Days Store on London Road, King's Lynn Picture: Google

Saeyd Qadir, from Peterborough, was granted a premises licence for the 7 Days shop in London Road, King’s Lynn, in June 2017.

But a report to councillors says trading standards officers have obtained evidence the shop has been operating “in a manner which undermines the crime and disorder licensing objective through the storage and sale of smuggled tobacco and alcohol products”.

Mr Qadir’s licence is due to be reviewed by West Norfolk council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, February 27.

The report adds: “By seeking a review of the premises licence, Norfolk County Council trading standards is acting to deter the type of criminal activity which has come to light and which, on the basis of the evidence presented in this case, undermines the prevention of crime and disorder objective.

“It is therefore reasonable in all the circumstances that the licensing authority should give serious consideration to revoking the premises licence and to removing Mr Qadir as designated premises supervisor.”

A motion before the three-strong licensing committee calls for the report to be discussed and decision made in closed session.

A sign in the windoww of the 7 Days store said it was closing.

